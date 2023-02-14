Region 1 will enshrine 11 into Wrestling Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER — The Mayo Civic Center Region 1 banquet will be held on March 11 and 11 members will be enshrined into the club’s Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The event will be held at Charlie's Pub and Eatery in Rochester at 4 p.m. A dinner will begin at 5 p.m. with the ceremony to follow.

The new members include athletes, coaches and contributors to the sport of wrestling from the area.

The 2023 class includes:

• Ben Barton (athlete, Wabasha-Kellogg) finished with 145 career wins and had third- and fourth-place finishes at the state meet. He represented Team USA in Trip Abroad and wrestled in college at Division I University of Northern Iowa, where he earned three NCAA berths and had a top-10 finish in 1998. Had 85 career college wins then was head coach at Osseo High School for four years. A long-time school administrator, he is currently the superintendent at Princeton, Minn.

• Joe Hoialman (athlete/coach, Winona) won a high school state championship in 1989 and finished with a 102-17 record. Was a three-time Division III All-American in college and won an individual national title in 1993. He coached six years at Augsburg College, winning multiple team NCAA titles; coached many years at Apple Valley High School, winning eight straight team state titles.He is the current coach at Winona. This is his fourth Hall of Fame induction.

• Joe Bunne (athlete, GMLOK) was a two-time state champion in 2004 and 2005. He had a 137-25 record in high school, including 82-3 his last two seasons. He attended Wartburg College for a year in 2005-2006 and helped the Knights win the NCAA Division III championship. He turned to farming for six years before wrestling for RCTC at age 26, and he placed fourth in the NJCAA National Tournament.

• Trent Hatlevig (athlete, Caledonia) was a three-time state finalist, winning state titles in 1997 and 1998. He had a record of 150-22. He wrestled for the University of Minnesota and was a member of all three national champion teams, as an athlete in 2001 and 2002, and a coach in 2007. He enlisted in the Navy after the 2007 season and has served his country for the past 16 years as a Navy SEAL.

• Dustin Spletz (athlete, Lewiston-Altura) has the most wins ever at Lewiston-Altura with a 169-29 record. He was a four-time Section 1A champion, had three top-five finishes at state and won a 2000 state title. He was All-American honorable mention in the 2001 USA Wrestling Magazine. He wrestled in college at St. Cloud State.

• Joel Thoreson (athlete, St. Charles) was the Class A state champion in 1989. He continued his wrestling career at Mankato State University and was a two-time NCAA II All-American. As a senior 1994, he helped Mankato State finish as the NCAA Division II national runner-up.

• Bill Kinney (coach/contributor, Austin) coached the Packers to 176 career wins from 1994-2013. He was a Big Nine Conference Wrestling Coach of the Year. He had 51 individual state qualifiers, 23 state place winners, nine state finalists and three state champions. He was the co-coach of the NHSCA Minnesota Team that won the National High School Wrestling Championship in 1999.

• Bill Schmidt (coach/contributor, Winona) was a three-time All-American at Augsburg College and a state champion in high school. He earned MWCA State Coach of the Year honors and produced 24 state qualifiers, 12 state place finishers and an individual state champion. He also served as MWCA executive director and assistant for 17 years. This is his sixth Hall of Fame.

• Mark Voyce (coach, Hayfield) was a longtime assistant to Hall of Fame coach David Erickson, replacing him as head coach when he retired. Voyce had a 186-94 coaching record. His teams were in the state finals three times, winning a state title in 1996 and placing second twice. He had 52 individuals qualify for the state tournament, 31 individual state placers and 11 champions. He also officiated and was inducted into the MWCA Dave Bartelma Hall of Fame in 2017.

• Cindy Nelson (service, Mantorville) was a volunteer for 34 years at all levels. She has served on the Clash Board Committee, is a chairperson of the All Scholar Tournament for the Clash and has worked at the state tournament for years. She served as the girls Dual Clash tournament director in 2022. She has been selected to be inducted into the 2023 NWHOF Minnesota Chapter Hall of Fame for Lifetime Service.

• Jerry Bloom (official, Grand Meadow) was an official for 21 years from 1995 to 2006. In high school, he was an individual Section 1A champion in 1984. He was an official at all levels. He officiated in Section 1 tournaments, five Clash Tournaments and five state tournaments.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .