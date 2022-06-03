Reiland cousins provide winning nudge as GMLOKS girls dominate

DODGE CENTER — Chantle Reiland had a precise goal as she went into the final day of the Section 1A track and field meet Thursday at Triton High School.

The GMLOKS sophomore put it succinctly: "My goal was to stick with Anika."

Anika is teammate and cousin Anika Reiland, who all season has been the undisputed top sprinter in Section 1A. Just behind her has been that teammate of hers, Chantle Reiland.

That's how it went again on Thursday as they finished 1-2 in the 100-meter dash, Anika first, Chantle second. Both are now bound for state in the event.

Truthfully, it should have been every Section 1A track-and-field athlete’s aspiration to stick with Anika. Do that and the chances of getting to state go astronomically up.

Anika was first in the 100 (12.90), first in the 200 in a meet-record 25.57 and launched her team to the 4x200 relay title. The latter came as she ran the final leg of the relay and stormed to the title despite trailing by a decent margin when she grabbed the baton. The team of Anna Oehlke, Chantle, Breeley Galle and Anika finished in 1:45.19, just ahead of second-place Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1:45.65).

Both teams will head to next week’s state meet with the top two in each event advancing, as well as those making it by standard.

“The same thing happened last year at the section meet, where I had to chase down a girl who was ahead of me,” said Anika, whose 4x200 relay team went on to win the state title in 2021. “But I was pretty confident I could do it again. When there is someone in front of me, I kind of like it, because it pushes me to go even harder.”

Both Anika and Chantle relish that they are mutually as good as they are. It’s been an arrangement for greatness as they perfectly nudge each other.

"Going against Anika day in and day out pushes me to work harder," Chantle said. "We push each other. We work hard because we both want to be faster."

It's been good for the entire GMLOKS team, which ran off with the Section 1A team title, with 137 points. Lanesboro/Filmore Central/Mabel-Canton was second with 83. The team also got a big boost from Lexy Foster, with her winning both the discus on Tuesday and the shot put (36-feet-10 1/2) on Thursday.

Lake City's Bremer finds another niche

Natalie Bremer was looking for something to do. That was one of the reasons the Lake City All-State basketball player decided to give track and field a try this spring as a senior.

“I needed something to do after basketball was over,” Bremer said. “I needed something to fill my time. Plus, my coach (Meribeth Kozlowski) had been trying to get me out for track for a long time. And I knew I’d be pretty good at it.”

Bremer proved that hunch to be correct, finishing second behind GMLOKS star Anika Reiland in the 200 Thursday. She was clocked in 26.08 and is now state bound. Bremer was also third in the 100.

Bremer will play basketball at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato next school year. First, though, will come that state track-and-field meet. Not bad for a newcomer.

Sortlands keep winning

The Sortland twins have made a habit of dominating the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. The Zumbrota-Mazeppa juniors — Katrina and Sasha — kept that up Thursday.

Katrina won the 800 for the third straight time in the meet, timed in 2:22.58. Natasha swept the 1,600 (5:21.73) and the 3,200 (11:36.98).

Neither claims to be overly competitive despite all of their winning.

“For me, it depends on what the competition is,” said Katrina, who also ran legs on Z-M’s state-bound 4x400 (Emma Buck, Katrina, Siddha Hunt, Natasha Sortland) and 4x200 relay teams (Kirsten Bettermann, Kaila Huneke, Emma Buck, Katrina), the former finishing first in 4:03.47, the latter second in 1:45.65. “Today my goal was just to make it to state in the 800, but still have enough energy left over for the 4x400 (the final event of the day).”

Natasha enjoys the camaraderie as much as the competition at the Section 1A meet.

“I like winning, but I like running here with all of these girls and talking to them before and after every race even more,” Natasha said.

Ruen's, Gardner's rule

It was a great day to have the last name Ruen and be from Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton. Senior Brielle Ruen won the 400 in 59.96 and sophomore Lynsey Ruen claimed the 300 hurdles in 47.62. Those two also teamed up to lift LFMC to a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay (4:08.38).

Gardner was also a winning name. Cotter sisters Olivia Gardner (senior) and Abbey Gardner (sophomore) were two of the runners on the Ramblers’ championship 4x100 relay team (50.37). They were joined by Macy Donnenwerth and Ava Killian.

Olivia is the fastest of the four, but ran the second leg. Abbey anchored the race.

“To finish first with my sister and have it be her senior year, it feels great,” Abbey said.

Lourdes was second in the race and is also state bound.

