Sports | Prep

Relentless Caledonia hopes for payoff at state tournament

Caledonia is the No. 2 seed in the Class A boys basketball state tournament and will face unseeded Perham in the quarterfinals

Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
Caledonia head coach Brad King talks to the team during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Caledonia is the No. 2 seed in the Class AA state tournament and plays in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 21, 2022 10:30 AM
No matter what happens in the Class AA boys basketball state tournament this week, don’t expect the Caledonia boys basketball team to ever give up.

The Warriors are the No. 2 seed and take a 27-1 record into the state tournament. They haven’t been down a lot this season, but they have had a couple of emotional comebacks.

“I think our guys are always extremely competitive and don’t quit,” Caledonia coach Brad King said.

Caledonia will open state play by taking on unseeded Perham (18-10) in the quarterfinal round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Target Center.

Back on Jan. 29 at Totino-Grace, Caledonia overcame a 20-point deficit at the half to post an improbable 68-67 win. Totino-Grace is the No. 1 seed in this week's Class AAA state tournament.

“I think it just did wonders for us,” King said. “Even as a coaching staff, you’re trying to get the point across that you’re trying to make good things happen.”

The same scenario was playing out in the Section 1AA title game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Caledonia was down 13 points in the first half and trailed by six with 30 seconds to play. The Warriors proceeded to rally in stunning fashion to win the game in triple overtime.

“For us to be able to keep fighting and stay positive, it should give us more of a confidence boost,” King said.

The Warriors placed second in the state a year ago so they have plenty of incentive to succeed on the big stage.

“Every day is a new opportunity and we just work as hard as we can to win every game,” Caledonia senior guard Ja’Shon Simpson said.

King likes the fact that all of Caledonia’s top players have experience at the state level. The Warriors also have faced Perham in summer play recently and know what to expect in the quarterfinal contest.

“They play a little deliberate, I would say a Rushford style of basketball,” King said. “Not necessarily our cup of tea. And they have a little size, especially at the guard spot. So it can be a little hard to turn somebody over when they can throw over the top.”

Defensive pressure has been a trademark for Caledonia in recent years as the Warriors use a combination of quickness and physical style of play to give opponents fits. With the team’s lack of size, a strong defensive effort may be even more important at the state tournament.

“Even though we can score the ball, I still believe the key is our defense and how well we can keep up defensive intensity,” King said.

King lists No. 1 Minneapolis North (25-6), No. 3 Annandale (28-2) and unseeded Minnehaha Academy (17-10) as other teams to beat in the tournament and said all three of those teams have good size.

“I’ve got a feeling we’re clearly the smallest team up there,” he said. “So for us, rebounding is so very important to get a few extra possessions.”

The Warriors feature a trio of players who average in double figures for scoring in Eli King (20.1 points per game), Jackson Koepke (16.9) and Simpson (13.1), but Brad King hopes for others to get more involved this week.

“We’d love a little more production out of our bench,” the coach said. “It’s always nice when you have a guy averaging five points that can maybe get you 10, especially at the state tournament.”

The Caledonia/Perham winner will advance to the state semifinals against the Annandale/Pequot Lakes winner at 8 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena. The loser plays in the consolation round at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Concordia University in St. Paul.

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

What/when: State quarterfinals, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Target Center.

Who: No. 2 seed Caledonia (27-1) vs. unseeded Perham (18-10).

Caledonia's starters: Eli King 21.1 ppg, 6 rpg, 5 apg, 4 spg; Jackson Koepke 16.9 ppg, 5 rpg; Ja’Shon Simpson 13.1 ppg, 4 rpg; Thane Meiners 8 ppg, 4 rpg, Chris Pieper 7.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg.

Up next: The winner will advance to the state semifinals against the Annandale and Pequot Lakes winner at 8 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena. The loser plays in the consolation round at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Concordia University.

