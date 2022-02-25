Riggott hired as JM's next football coach

Rochester John Marshall has hired its next head football coach, 28-year-old Kyle Riggott.

A former star player at Century and then Minnesota State, Mankato, Riggott had been an assistant football coach at Century as well as its head track and field coach. Riggott will continue as Century's track and field coach this spring.

Riggott replaces Kevin Kirkeby, who'd been JM's head football coach the last eight years before recently stepping down. Kirkeby had gone a combined 25-49 in his tenure, his best season in 2015 when JM reached the state tournament.

Riggott, a 2011 Century graduate, said switching schools — from Century to rival John Marshall — wasn’t as tricky as some might think.

Yes, he cherished his time at Century. But he reminded that he grew up in Rochester, not Century.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some people were teasing me about coming over to JM,” Riggott said. “But I was a Rochester guy first, before I ever got to Century. I was just a Rochester guy playing youth football and doing those things. This gives me an opportunity to lead kids and do some of the same things I was doing at Century. I’m excited about the chance to build something special at John Marshall and to do it from the ground level.”

The Rockets football teams have struggled in recent years, their last winning season coming in 2015. Participation numbers have also dwindled some within the program.

John Marshall football players huddle before a Big Southeast District football game against Faribault Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

That didn’t dissuade the large number of applicants who JM Activities Director Brian Ihrke said applied for the football job.

“We had a very good pool of applicants,” he said. “But Kyle really impressed us with his energy, passion and plan for the future. I’m just really excited about him being a part of it now.”

Riggott intends to take a “whole-life” approach to being JM’s head football coach. While he says he certainly wants to win games, he’s after much more than that.

Building relationships

A special-education teacher at Riverside Elementary School, Riggott wants to build relationships with his athletes that benefit them immediately and for a lifetime.

“John Marshall is a full-service community school, which I really like,” Riggott said. “I think it is going to be a great place to coach football and coach life. I want to teach all aspects of being a good human being. I want to win football games and help these kids play at a high level. In the process, I also want to produce young kids who can contribute to society and eventually take on roles of husbands, fathers, and business workers. Whatever their lives require of them, I want them to do it well.”

JM had an incredibly young team this past season. But it was filled with athletic and promising sophomores and freshmen, especially. The younger grades were loaded with speed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riggott became familiar with some of that speed while coaching against JM in track and field.

“When I watched some of those kids run down my kids, I knew they had some athletes,” Riggott said.

One of Riggott’s goals is get his players committed to being physically fit to play football. He said that doesn’t necessarily mean turning them into a bunch of powerlifters, but rather getting the most out of them as “movers.”

“There has been a bit of a shift in strength and conditioning,” Riggott said. “We aren’t going to be chasing weight-room records. I’m more interested in how they move.”

Riggott’s football coaching experience goes beyond his being an assistant under Jon Vik at Century. He was also the Rochester Community and Technical College offensive coordinator in 2016 and spent time at Winona State University, where he coached tight ends and fullbacks.

As a player at Minnesota State, Mankato, he was a standout wide receiver who was part of four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship teams and was a team captain.

Riggott says it has been a longtime goal of his to be a head high school football coach and to do that in Rochester.

When the JM position opened, he didn’t hesitate to pursue it. As a husband and a father of three kids under the age of 3, the family living in norwest Rochester, Riggott says his goal is to coach them in Rockets uniforms one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I envisioned coaching at a place where I could be a part of the program for a long time,” he said. “I didn’t know how patient I was going to have to be before that happened, or how long I’d have to wait. But I always thought JM would be a place I’d like to go.”