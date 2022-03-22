Right on target: Hayfield sets sights on repeating as state champion

Hayfield has had a great recent past in boys basketball, but the Vikings have focused solely on the present this season.

The Vikings won the Class A state championship a year ago and have four starters back from that team. Hayfield (29-2) navigated through a tough Section 1A field to earn a second straight state tournament berth. The Vikings have earned the top seed in this week’s state tournament and will face unseeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-7) in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena.

“There were high expectations coming into the season and the guys have stayed focused and kept their sights on the next game and haven’t got caught looking ahead,” Hayfield coach Chris Pack said. “I think that was the key and we didn’t really talk about state during the year.”

The Vikings are one of three returning state qualifiers in Class A along with No. 5 Nevis (27-3) and unseeded Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's (28-2).

“Three of the teams out of the eight are experienced and that’s invaluable this time of year,” Pack said. ”But there’s a lot of talented teams.”

The Vikings are one of those talented teams. They are ranked No. 1 in the state, but didn't let the pressure of being a marked team get to them.

“In a way it’s a bit of a relief because of the expectations that were there, but we also know we have a lot of work to do,” Pack said. “We’re not content just getting there.”

Hayfield has played solid basketball all season long, but Pack said a signature victory for the Vikings was posting a three-point road win over Class AA Maple River back on Jan. 21.

“I think the win at Maple River, it showed this team how good they are and can be,” Pack said. “Last year we lost to Maple River twice by 20-plus points and they only had one senior that played last year.”

The Vikings have averaged 69.5 points per game and excelled from the outside. They have set a school record for 3-pointers made in a season and Ethan Pack (97), Isaac Matti (85) and Kobe Foster (54) have combined for 236.

Coach Pack said sticking to the offensive plan while limiting turnovers and maximizing possessions will be important at the state level.

“What we’ve done all year is good enough for us to win games,” he said. “We can’t try to do things that we (normally) don’t do, and just have to trust ourselves and trust our teammates. I know if we play to our capabilities, it’s good enough to win.”

Despite being a strong offensive team, the Vikings have the ability to win without playing up tempo. They proved that with a 40-37 win at Maple River. And they attempted just 29 shots in the Section 1A title game against Goodhue, but used a stellar defensive effort to win the contest 53-42.

Hayfield has allowed just 49.1 points per game. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, the Section 3 champion, has averaged 68.2 points per game while allowing 51.5.

“They’re a talented team,” Pack said. “They’re young, a lot of juniors and sophomores (play) that are key contributors. Definitely a talented team, but we feel we match up with them.”

The Hayfield and R-T-R winner will play in the state semifinals at noon Friday at Williams Arena.

Pack said No. 2 seed Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (26-4) has been playing very well and should be a force in the tournament.

“Class A is always a mystery, you just never know,” Pack said. “... We found out last year, whoever gets hot at the right time — and that was us last year — can certainly come away with it.”

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

What: Class A boys basketball state quarterfinals

When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Williams Arena.

Who: No. 1 seed Hayfield (29-2) vs. unseeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-7).

Hayfield's starters: Isaac Matti 20.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.6 apg; Ethan Pack 15.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg; Easton Fritcher 13.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 5.5 apg, 2.3 spg; Zander Jacobson 8.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, Kobe Foster 6.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2,7 apg, 3.0 spg.

Up next: The winner advances to the state semifinals at noon Friday, March 25, at Williams Arena. The loser falls into the consolation round and plays at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Concordia University.