Riker knows both sides of Stewartville-KoMets rivalry

STEWARTVILLE – As a high school senior in 2016, Jesse Riker sported royal blue and white as a member of the Kasson-Mantorville volleyball team that reached the Class AA state semifinals.

Now, she wears maroon and gold, the school colors of K-M’s historic Hiawatha Valley League rival: Stewartville.

There are few people who played on teams coached by Adam VanOort, took private lessons with Larry Hegerle and now work with John Dzubay.

In fact, Riker may be the only one.

She described VanOort as the coach who would jump in and practice with the team, while Hegerle is “the wisest man I’ve ever met,” Riker said.

Being around great coaches during her volleyball career is what drew Riker to coaching. After she graduated high school, Riker pursued a career as a dental assistant and the competitive program at RCTC didn’t allow her to continue a volleyball career. At the time, Riker felt the demands of volleyball and accepted the end of her playing career.

“Then I moved to Stewartville and I see the Stewartville team,” she said, “and I'm was like, ‘I want to get back in the gym.’”

Riker initially coached Junior Olympic volleyball last year after her boss, who is a family friend of Dzubay’s, put in a good word for her.

Jesse Riker, an assistant volleyball coach at Stewartville, talks with head coach John Dzubay during a practice Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Stewartville High School. Riker played two years of varsity volleyball at Kasson-Mantorville before graduating in 2017. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

She walked in with no knowledge of the players or teams and was told she would coach the 17-and-under team.

“I was really excited,” Riker said. “But I was like, 'Whoa, OK.'"

After that first summer, Riker thought she’d stick to Junior Olympic volleyball. It worked well with her schedule, and she enjoyed it.

Then long-time Tigers varsity assistant coach Scott Willenborg retired, and all Riker heard was how she should join Dzubay’s coaching staff for the high school season. But between her full-time job and planning a wedding for next year, Riker was convinced she couldn’t handle the schedule.

She received a text from Dzubay: “Hey, listen, I really need you to coach.”

So Riker found herself on the Stewartville sideline, coaching a team that always gave her hometown KoMets a run for the conference and section championships.

“I just feel like I’ve always wanted to teach, but for some reason something steered me toward dentistry,” she said. “I love what I do. But once I graduated in dentistry, I was missing that teaching element. I have a passion for volleyball, so why not teach it?”

Riker does have a lot on her plate to juggle every day. But she understands the commitment that high school athletes make to their sport, so she’s “going to commit that hard, too.”

“I at least owe that to them,” she said.

Jesse Riker, an assistant volleyball coach at Stewartville, helps with a drill during a practice Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Stewartville High School. Riker played two years of varsity volleyball at Kasson-Mantorville before graduating in 2017. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The experience this season has brought back memories from her playing days and has allowed Riker to realize how much she enjoyed her volleyball career at K-M, though it was tough to balance school and athletics.

“Now I look back at it and I think about how lucky you were to have the facilities that we had, the team that I had, the coaches that I had,” Riker said. “It really taught me to be a really hard worker.”

Stewartville traveled to K-M at the end of September. The KoMets edged the Tigers for a 3-2 win. Riker didn’t think it would make her emotional to be back there – she’s coached at K-M during Junior Olympics – but it did.

“It brings back those emotions of being a senior and being in your home. It warms your heart a little bit,” she said. “How cool is it for these girls to be in that position in their lives right now, and I’m just grateful that I get to be a part of it.”

Now, as the Section 1AAA tournament kicks off tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 26, it’s possible the teams could face each other again for the section championship. Both teams finished with a 6-2 conference record, but K-M ended with a better overall record at 21-8. (The Tigers are 16-11.)

Riker didn’t want to analyze both teams too much – she leaves that to Dzubay – but she said that both teams are competitive this year.

“I think Kasson is very up and down. They have great games, and they have not so great games,” she said. “And maybe I'm biased, because these are my girls, and I like them. But I kind of feel like we're a little bit more consistent. A lot of times we’ll start making mistakes, and we’re really good at correcting them once we talk about them. So I think we’re a little bit more consistent, and they're a little bit more up and down.”

No. 2 Stewartville faces No. 7 Winona at home at 7 p.m., and No. 1 Kasson-Mantorville hosts No. 8 Austin at 7 p.m. today in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals.