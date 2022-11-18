Rochester advances swimmers to Class AA championship finals in seven events

MINNEAPOLIS — Rochester had swimmers reach the championship finals in seven of the 11 events during the preliminary round of the Class AA state meet on Thursday.

The top eight swimmers in each of the 11 events advanced to Friday's championship finals at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Finishers 9-16 in each event will swim in the consolation finals.

Mayo senior Mayo senior Natalie Boorjian and John Marshall freshman Julia Ogren both reach the championship finals in two individual events. Century senior Emily Garrison had a top-eight finish in one individual event and was also part of two relays that advanced to the championship finals.

Boorjian was in second place in the 500 freestyle in 4:59.93, which was better than her Section 1AA time.

Boorjian added a berth in the championship finals in the 50 freestyle. She was sitting in fourth after posting a time of 23.69 in the prelims, the exact same time she had in the Section 1AA finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogren qualified second in both of her individual events. Ogren was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle in 1:51.97. She tied for second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.41.

Garrison earned a spot in the championship finals by placing seventh in the 100 butterfly in 56.88. She had to settle for a spot in the consolation finals as she was 10th in the 200 individual medley in 2:08.95.

Garrison joined freshman Sophia Blixt and seniors Katherine Homme and Paige Patten to place fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:31.74. Garrison, Patten, Blixt and freshman Chloe Magnuson also earned a spot in the 200 medley relay championship finals by placing eighth place with a time of 1:48.66.

Patten and Blixt were both one spot shy of reaching the championship finals in individual events.

Patten was in ninth place in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.65, eight-tenths of a second off of the eighth-place finisher. She also earned a spot in the consolation finals of the 500 freestyle. She placed 15th in 5:12.37.

Blixt finished ninth in both of her individual events. She had nipped Boorjian at both the Big Nine Conference and Section 1AA meet for the title in the 50 freestyle. But during the state prelims, her time dipped to 24.03 and she placed ninth. She just missed a berth in the championship finals as the eighth-place time was 23.97.

Blixt was ninth in the 100 backstroke in 57.77.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katherine Homme reached the consolation finals in both her individual events. In the 50 freestyle, she was 14th with a time of 24.24. Homme earned the final spot in the consolation finals of the 100 freestyle as she placed 16th with a time of 53.43.

Homme was part of Century's 200 freestyle relay squad along with Camrynn Manento, Chloe Magnuson and Sarah Homme that finished in 18th place in 1:41.74.

Boorjian, Elise Weingarten and Madeline Gau were part of two Mayo relays that advance to the consolation finals. They teamed with Gabriella Lee to place 12th in the

200 medley relay in 1:51.05. The trio combined with Julia Behnke to take13th in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.70.

Gau, a freshman, was in 13th place in the 100 butterfly in 58.49.

During the opening round of state diving on Wednesday, Mayo senior Abby Wigle placed 17th.

The Class AA session for the championship and consolation finals will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Aquatic Center for both swimming and diving.