Rochester-area sees three qualify for first girls state wrestling tournament

HASTINGS — The Rochester-area will have a few individuals representing at the first-ever MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament.

Pine Island eighth-grader Lauren Elsmore (100-pounds), Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland sophomore Diann Smith (138) and St. Charles junior Noelle Barclay (165) all placed second at the Girls Section 1-4 meet on Saturday at Hastings High School to qualify for the girls state tournament.

The top two wrestlers in each of the 12 weight classes at the section tournament advanced to the state tournament, which will be held in conjunction with the boys tournament on March 3-5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Elsmore (24-8) collected a pin in her first round match, before a 5-0 decision put her in the first place match against Simley seventh-grader Charli Raymond. Raymond won by tech. fall (15-0) to place first, while Elsmore placed second after a no contest in the second-place match.

Smith (10-2) collected a pair of pins before falling by an 8-0 major decision in the first place match to Eastview's Riley Myers.

Barclay (2-4) fell to Northfield freshman Ella Pagel by pin in the first-place match after collecting a pin to get there. Barclay bounced back by pinning Will Killion in the second-place match. Both of Barclay's pins came under a minute.

Byron's Hattie Mathre was one of four Bears to participate, placing third at 126. Grace Pereda (132) and Rachel Fode (138) each placed fourth in their respective weight class.

John Marshall sophomore Evangale Chittanvong (107) and Century eighth-grader Miya Ebling (185) also placed fourth.

