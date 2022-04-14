Rochester, area softball results for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Owatonna 10, John Marshall 0, 6 innings
OWATONNA — John Marshal allowed nine hits and lost 10-0 in six innings to Owatonna in Big Nine Conference action.
Claire Evans had two hits for JM and Elli Biermierer doubled.
"Our girls continue to battle, but we haven't been able to string hits together," Rockets coach Thang Nguyen said. "Owatonna played really well in all phases of the game."
John Marshall#000#000##—#0#5#1
Owatonna#230#203##—#10#9#1
John Marshall: Claire Evans 2-for-3; Kate Novak 1-for-2; Elli Biermierer 1-for-2, 1 2B; Alexa Johnson 1-for-3. Pitchers: Jenna Boisen 5.2 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 7 BB, 5 K.
Owatonna: Katelyn Bentz 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R; Elizabeth Radel 2-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Parris Hovden 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mehsa Krause 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Kennedy Hodgman 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.