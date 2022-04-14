SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Rochester, area softball results for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

A scoreboard of softball games.

Softball Scores Results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 13, 2022 08:36 PM
Share

Owatonna 10, John Marshall 0, 6 innings

OWATONNA — John Marshal allowed nine hits and lost 10-0 in six innings to Owatonna in Big Nine Conference action.

Claire Evans had two hits for JM and Elli Biermierer doubled.

"Our girls continue to battle, but we haven't been able to string hits together," Rockets coach Thang Nguyen said. "Owatonna played really well in all phases of the game."

Owatonna 10, John Marshall 0
John Marshall#000#000##—#0#5#1
Owatonna#230#203##—#10#9#1
John Marshall: Claire Evans 2-for-3; Kate Novak 1-for-2; Elli Biermierer 1-for-2, 1 2B; Alexa Johnson 1-for-3. Pitchers: Jenna Boisen 5.2 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 7 BB, 5 K.
Owatonna: Katelyn Bentz 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R; Elizabeth Radel 2-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Parris Hovden 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mehsa Krause 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Kennedy Hodgman 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

Related Topics: SOFTBALLPB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
A scoreboard of city and area softball games.
April 13, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
April 13, 2022 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
A scoreboard of city and area baseball games.
April 13, 2022 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
April 13, 2022 08:18 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports