Rochester, area softball results for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Owatonna 10, John Marshall 0, 6 innings

OWATONNA — John Marshal allowed nine hits and lost 10-0 in six innings to Owatonna in Big Nine Conference action.

Claire Evans had two hits for JM and Elli Biermierer doubled.

"Our girls continue to battle, but we haven't been able to string hits together," Rockets coach Thang Nguyen said. "Owatonna played really well in all phases of the game."