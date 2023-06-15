Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Rochester area well represented in 2023 all-state softball teams

In all, 22 Rochester-area prep softball players were named to this year's all-state softball team.

St. Charles, Winona Cotter Subsection 1AA softball
St. Charles’ Brenna Koeppel delivers a pitch during a Subsection 1AA softball game against Winona Cotter on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at City Park in St. Charles.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Today at 12:07 AM

On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association released the 2023 all-state softball teams.

Not surprisingly, a number of Rochester-area players were named to the list.

Class AA state runner-up St. Charles led the way in Class AA with four honorees with seniors Grace Buringa and Brenna Koeppel being named to the Class AA first-team. Fellow senior Lauryn Delger was named to the second-team, while junior Mya Omdahl was named an honorable mention.

Elsewhere in Class AA, Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior Camryn Kovars also made the first-team, while Chatfield senior Claire Springer and Winona Cotter junior Madison Hazelton were named to the second-team. Blooming Prairie junior Macy Lembke was selected as an honorable mention.

In Class A, Randolph also had four selected.

Sophomore Carter Raymond and Carly Kimmes were named to the first-team, while freshman Allie Gillette and sophomore Kylee Carey were honorable mention. Houston senior Olivia Beckman was also named to the first-team as well. Southland eighth-grader Laney Weis was selected to the second-team, while Goodhue senior Karli Zetah was tabbed as an honorable mention.

Winona led the area in Class AAA with four as well.

Seniors Ava Hamsund, Makayla Steffes and Macy McNally were all picked for the first-team, and junior Olivia Poulin was an honorable mention.

Kasson-Mantorville junior Calleigh Richards and Byron senior Macy Borowski were also named to the Class AAA All-State First-Team.

In Class AAAA, Mayo's Tiegan Mancuso was the lone representative. The senior was selected as an honorable mention.

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021.
