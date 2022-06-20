Rochester-area well represented on All-State softball teams

The Rochester-area is well-represented on this year's All-State softball teams.

In all, 20 from the area received All-State honors from the Minnesota Softball Hub.

Winona led the way with three as senior third baseman Grace Fricke, junior catcher Macy McNally and junior pitcher Makayla Steffes all received Class AAA first-team honors. Fricke was also a finalist for Ms. Softball as well, while helping the Winhawks reach the Class AAA title game for the second consecutive season.

Elsewhere, in Class AAA, Byron senior pitcher Maddie Cocker and junior second baseman Macy Borowski were named to the second-team.

In Class AA, 2022 Class AA state champion Chatfield, as well as Winona Cotter, Cannon Falls and St. Charles, all had two players receive All-State honors.

Chatfield senior catcher Peyton Berg was named to the second-team, joining Blooming Prairie senior centerfielder Bobbie Bruns, Cannon Falls senior pitcher Abby Breuer and St. Charles junior pitcher Brenna Koeppel.

Lourdes senior third baseman Lizzie Pike and Cotter senior Alison French were named Class AA first-team. Those two, along with Berg, will play for Saint Mary's University in Winona next season.

Berg's teammate — junior pitcher Claire Springer — was an honorable mention, along with Cotter sophomore pitcher Madison Hazelton, Cannon Falls senior centerfielder Kayley Frenette and St. Charles junior third baseman Lauryn Delger.

In Class A, state participants Wabasha-Kellogg and Randolph each had two named All-State.

Falcons senior second baseman Jaqueline Avilez — who is also committed to Saint Mary's — was named to the first-team with Hayfield senior pitcher Anna Bamlet and Randolph freshman pitcher Carter Raymond.

Randolph sophomore shortstop Carly Kimmes was named to the second-team, while W-K senior centerfielder Ella Lineweaver was an honorable mention.

