SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 20
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester-area well represented on All-State softball teams

In all 20 received All-State honors with Winona leading the way with three.

Byron, Winona Section 1AAA softball semifinals
Winona’s Makayla Steffes (21) puts a mitt on Byron’s Lindsey Schultz (11) during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
June 20, 2022 11:08 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Rochester-area is well-represented on this year's All-State softball teams.

In all, 20 from the area received All-State honors from the Minnesota Softball Hub.

Also Read
State Class A baseball championship
Sports
Are Honkers missing out on landing Fritcher?
Easton Fritcher, who just completed his senior season of high school baseball at Hayfield, is looking to play in the Northwoods League this summer.
June 20, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Friendship Wagon Train 04.JPG
Local
Wagon train begins its 100-mile ride from Kasson
The Friendship Wagon Train is spending a week traveling Mower and Fillmore County to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics.
June 19, 2022 06:05 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
kendall hanley
Minnesota
Title IX: Growth of women's sports
While Kendall Hanley breaks barriers as a female hockey official, Sarah Fuller continues to be a pillar for equity in women's sports.
June 19, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Winona led the way with three as senior third baseman Grace Fricke, junior catcher Macy McNally and junior pitcher Makayla Steffes all received Class AAA first-team honors. Fricke was also a finalist for Ms. Softball as well, while helping the Winhawks reach the Class AAA title game for the second consecutive season.

Elsewhere, in Class AAA, Byron senior pitcher Maddie Cocker and junior second baseman Macy Borowski were named to the second-team.

In Class AA, 2022 Class AA state champion Chatfield, as well as Winona Cotter, Cannon Falls and St. Charles, all had two players receive All-State honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatfield senior catcher Peyton Berg was named to the second-team, joining Blooming Prairie senior centerfielder Bobbie Bruns, Cannon Falls senior pitcher Abby Breuer and St. Charles junior pitcher Brenna Koeppel.

Lourdes senior third baseman Lizzie Pike and Cotter senior Alison French were named Class AA first-team. Those two, along with Berg, will play for Saint Mary's University in Winona next season.

Berg's teammate — junior pitcher Claire Springer — was an honorable mention, along with Cotter sophomore pitcher Madison Hazelton, Cannon Falls senior centerfielder Kayley Frenette and St. Charles junior third baseman Lauryn Delger.

In Class A, state participants Wabasha-Kellogg and Randolph each had two named All-State.

Falcons senior second baseman Jaqueline Avilez — who is also committed to Saint Mary's — was named to the first-team with Hayfield senior pitcher Anna Bamlet and Randolph freshman pitcher Carter Raymond.

Randolph sophomore shortstop Carly Kimmes was named to the second-team, while W-K senior centerfielder Ella Lineweaver was an honorable mention.

Link to full All-State softball teams

Related Topics: 2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS SOFTBALLBYRONWABASHA-KELLOGGWINONA AREACHATFIELDHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALECANNON FALLSST CHARLES-ELBA
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
American Legion baseball results for Sunday, June 19, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 19, 2022 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
American Legion baseball results for Saturday, June 18, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 19, 2022 12:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Karl Urbaniak Mabel Head Coach 2019
Prep
Mabel-Canton's Urbaniak looks back on five decades of coaching
Karl Urbaniak began coaching at Mabel-Canton in 1985. He is now stepping away at the age of 69.
June 18, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball state tournament pairings, results
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 17, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports