Rochester A's drop first game at state American Legion tournament

BURNSVILLE — The Rochester A's played a competitive game but dropped a 6-3 decision to Maple Grove in the opening round of pool play in the Division I American Legion Baseball State Tournament on Thursday.

"All in all I'd say we played a pretty good game," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said. "There were some nerves in the first inning that led to a couple of errors and cost us a run early."

Peyton Milene limited Maple Grove to two runs, one earned, over the first four innings before he came out. The left-hander allowed three hits and walked four.

"Peyton threw well," Stellmaker said. "When he gets dialed in he's as good as any pitcher out there. His next step is going to be to work on being more efficient and lower his pitch counts. If he can do that he has the potential to be amazing."

Sam Johnston entered in the fifth to pitch for the A's. Maple Grove collected a couple of solid hits and a throwing error helped lead to four unearned runs and a 6-0 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was an unfortunate break because we really could have made a game out of it had those mistakes not happened," Stellmaker said. "But that's baseball. Errors are part of the game, you have to learn from it and move on."

The A's cut the lead in half with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Blake Baudoin hit an RBI double in the inning and he later scored. Milene also had a single and scored a run.

"I give our guys credit for keeping their heads straight and making the plays that needed to be played to give us a chance to keep it close and even put some pressure on to take a lead," Stellmaker said.

The A's were set to play a second game in pool play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Hopkins. The A's close pool play against Rosemount at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The top two teams from each of the four pools will advance to an eight-team single-elimination format on Saturday.