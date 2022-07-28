SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester A's drop first game at state American Legion tournament

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
July 28, 2022 04:06 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BURNSVILLE — The Rochester A's played a competitive game but dropped a 6-3 decision to Maple Grove in the opening round of pool play in the Division I American Legion Baseball State Tournament on Thursday.

"All in all I'd say we played a pretty good game," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said. "There were some nerves in the first inning that led to a couple of errors and cost us a run early."

Peyton Milene limited Maple Grove to two runs, one earned, over the first four innings before he came out. The left-hander allowed three hits and walked four.

"Peyton threw well," Stellmaker said. "When he gets dialed in he's as good as any pitcher out there. His next step is going to be to work on being more efficient and lower his pitch counts. If he can do that he has the potential to be amazing."

Sam Johnston entered in the fifth to pitch for the A's. Maple Grove collected a couple of solid hits and a throwing error helped lead to four unearned runs and a 6-0 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was an unfortunate break because we really could have made a game out of it had those mistakes not happened," Stellmaker said. "But that's baseball. Errors are part of the game, you have to learn from it and move on."

The A's cut the lead in half with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Blake Baudoin hit an RBI double in the inning and he later scored. Milene also had a single and scored a run.

"I give our guys credit for keeping their heads straight and making the plays that needed to be played to give us a chance to keep it close and even put some pressure on to take a lead," Stellmaker said.

The A's were set to play a second game in pool play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Hopkins. The A's close pool play against Rosemount at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The top two teams from each of the four pools will advance to an eight-team single-elimination format on Saturday.

Maple Grove 6, Rochester A's 3
Maple Grove#101#040#0#—#6#9#0
A's#000#030#0#—#3#5#3
Maple Grove: Chatyon Fischer 2-for-4; Nathan Schmidt 2-for-3; Vann Olson 2-for-4. Pitchers: Aiden McMahon (WP) 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.
 Rochester A's : Sam Johnston 1-for-3; Cole Rocholl 1 R; Harrison Esau 1-for-3; Peyton Milene 1-for-1, 1 R; Blake Baudoin 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Peyton Milene (LP) 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K; Sam Johnston 1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB; Owen Kelly 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Jerry Fletcher 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester John Marshall High School Rockets logo
Prep
John Marshall 1972 state runner-up swimming team will gather to reminisce
Members of the 1972 John Marshall boys swimming and diving team will gather in Rochester on Saturday to celebrate past accomplishments.
July 28, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Chatfield baseball.jpg
Prep
Chatfield American Legion prevails, now takes aim at a Division II state title
Chatfield Post 197 has good pitching and offensive depth as it heads into the eight-team Division II American Legion State Tournament in baseball in Luverne on Friday.
July 28, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester A's vs Winona D1 American Legion Baseball
Prep
Rochester A's look to cherish Legion state tournament experience
The Rochester A's open play in the 16-team baseball Division I American Legion State Tournament on Thursday in Burnsville.
July 27, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Baseball.
Prep
Chatfield edges Caledonia to reach Division II American Legion state tournament
Chatfield won its third one-run game of the postseason on Sunday, and this one was its biggest. A 5-4 win against Caledonia lifts Chatfield into the Division II American Legion baseball state tournament, which begins Friday at Luverne.
July 24, 2022 07:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports