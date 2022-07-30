Rochester A's eliminated in American Legion state tournament
The Rochester A's dropped their third game in pool play at the American Legion state tournament in Burnsville on Friday to finish play with a 1-2 record.
BURNSVILLE — After posting a big win the second round of pool play at the Division I American Legion Baseball State Tournament, the Rochester A's could not keep the momentum rolling on Friday.
The A's saw their season end with a 9-1 loss to Rosemount in the third and final game of pool play on Friday. The A's had lost to Maple Grove 6-3 in the first round and then knocked off No. 1 Hopkins 9-2 in the second game on Thursday.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the single-elimination final eight of the tournament beginning Saturday. Maple Grove finished 3-0 to advance. The A's, Rosemount and Hopkins were all 1-2. Rosemount won a tiebreaker to advance. The A's ended up missing out by two runs.
No other details were available for Rochester's game against Rosemount. The A's finish the season with a 16-11 record.