Rochester A's eliminated in American Legion state tournament

BURNSVILLE — After posting a big win the second round of pool play at the Division I American Legion Baseball State Tournament, the Rochester A's could not keep the momentum rolling on Friday.

The A's saw their season end with a 9-1 loss to Rosemount in the third and final game of pool play on Friday. The A's had lost to Maple Grove 6-3 in the first round and then knocked off No. 1 Hopkins 9-2 in the second game on Thursday.

The top two teams in each pool advance to the single-elimination final eight of the tournament beginning Saturday. Maple Grove finished 3-0 to advance. The A's, Rosemount and Hopkins were all 1-2. Rosemount won a tiebreaker to advance. The A's ended up missing out by two runs.

No other details were available for Rochester's game against Rosemount. The A's finish the season with a 16-11 record.

American Legion state results