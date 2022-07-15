Rochester A's Haun has saved his best for last

Had Matt Haun spent the last number of years laser focused on baseball, the college game likely would have been in his future.

Had the Century 2022 graduate made football his primary thing, he’d likely soon be getting fitted for pads and a helmet at some college campus.

Haun’s No. 1 sport — though not by much — has been hockey. That’s what he’ll be doing full-time soon, as a junior player with the defending North American 3 Hockey League national champion Rochester Grizzlies.

Haun had been a man for three seasons, a rarity nowadays for athletes at big high schools such as Century. In an era when teenagers have become sports specialized, Haun is a throwback.

For that, Todd Stellmaker is grateful. He’s been Haun’s head baseball coach in the spring and summer, first at Century and immediately after with Century’s American Legion team, the A’s.

The thought of being without Haun, a stellar catcher/third baseman/pitcher who’s also sporting a .459 batting average this summer, is not a good one. Not only has Haun produced, but he’s a born leader.

So it made sense that Stellmaker’s heart made a joyful jump when Haun informed him that yes, he’d play one final season for him.

Big summer

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder’s contributions have more than lived up to Stellmaker’s hopes.

“Matt performs, and that is the key,” said Stellmaker, whose A’s have ridden those performances, as well as an excellent season by fellow 2022 Century graduate Josh Fletcher and others, to a 7-2 First District record, 11-9-1 overall. “Matt has really been ‘money’ at the plate all summer long. Recently, he was hitting well over .500. Then combine that with the fact that he is also one of the great leaders we’ve had. He can back up everything he says on the field, which is a big part of being a leader. Great leaders are great on and off the field, and he is both.”

Haun was less pleased with his baseball performances this spring while playing for Century. His swing was a tad off, which had him batting around .270.

But this summer has been his best baseball season ever. He saved his best for last.

“This is not as high pressured as playing spring baseball, and I think that has brought out the best in me,” said Haun, whose team will begin play in the First District tournament on Monday. “That, and my swing has been working better now.”

Baseball is much different than football, where Haun was a standout Century quarterback and defensive back. It’s also far different from hockey, where he was a star defenseman for the Panthers. In both of those sports, adrenaline and pure fight can take an athlete a long way. Nerves have a way of working more for you than against in those hard-hitting, physical games.

As long as those nerves don’t get too out of hand. Haun’s vast sports experiences have helped him mostly stay poised these days, no matter the athletic realm. But he’s also worked at that.

“When I first played varsity hockey as a sophomore, with tough games against tough teams, that helped me find my calm,” said Haun, also an excellent student. “Breathing (to relax) was big for me. I try to keep my emotions in check. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten better at that.”

Haun is still learning to stay cool in baseball, where nerves rarely work in a player’s favor.

Even-keeled approach

But when Stellmaker watches him these days, particularly pitching — where the pressure is highest — Haun looks masterfully under control.

“To be a good baseball player, you have to be an even-keeled person,” Stellmaker said. “You can’t let the highs get too high or the lows get too low. I’ve seen Matt frustrated, but it’s not dragging him down.”

Haun is as grateful as Stellmaker that he said yes to baseball this summer. This has lived up to everything he’d hope for.

But the season is not done yet, and there is one more thing that Haun wants to check off his high school to-do list.

That is, to get to a state tournament. The A’s have a solid chance of doing that.

“I’m going to miss baseball,” Haun said. “I like that it is a team game but also an individual game. I think we have the best team in the First District. It would be a cool experience to get to state. It would be cool for me and all of the guys.”