Rochester A's look to cherish Legion state tournament experience

ROCHESTER — The Rochester A’s have had a successful American Legion baseball season according to coach Todd Stellmaker. And when the A’s play at the Division I State Tournament this week, the coach just wants the team to cherish the experience.

Winning would be nice too, but Stellmaker realizes the A’s will face a lot of tough competition at the 16-team tournament.

“The A’s will always have kids that are grinders, that will play hard and they’re going to play the game right,” Stellmaker said. “Whether you win or lose up at the state tournament, getting there and being able to play the game right and enjoy that experience is good.”

Each team is guaranteed three games. The tournament begins Thursday with pool play, with four teams playing in each of the four pools. The top two teams in each pool then advance to a single-elimination championship bracket with two games on Saturday, and the championship and third-place games on Sunday.

The A's (15-9) will play all three of their pool games at Rich VanderLaan Field at Lake Alimagnet Park in Burnsville. They open at 10 a.m. Thursday against Maple Grove and then face Hopkins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The A’s finish pool play with Rosemount at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

“We’ve found ways to win,” Stellmaker said. “(But) it’s a whole new ballgame at the state tournament.”

American Legion baseball state tournament schedules

The A’s were successful in First District play during the regular season, going 7-2. They then went 4-0 in the Sub-State 1 playoffs to earn a state berth. But they were a modest 4-7 in games against non-First District teams.

“It's a real nice success for anyone in our league to win our league and get to play in the state tournament,” Stellmaker said. “It’s just a tough deal to try and do anything up there; the Twin Cities teams are just too strong.”

The A’s usually don’t bring back age-eligible college freshmen to play and they have just two seniors from the 2022 Century High School baseball team. One of them, Matt Haun, is gone on a family trip and will not play in the state tournament.

“The goal is to go up there and compete and we’ll see what happens,” Stellmaker said.

Left-hander Peyton Milene and Josh Fletcher will start on the mound in two of the three games in pool play for the A’s. Blake Baudoin is the likely starter in the other game. Milene figures to start the opener.

“We’re going to have to make a lot of plays behind our pitchers,” Stellmaker said, "because the teams we play are strong and they’re going to put the ball in play.”

Stellmaker also said the A’s will have to find a way to catch a runner or two off base each game.

The A’s have struggled at times against elite pitching. They had one span this season where they faced three left-handers in a row and didn’t get a hit until the fifth inning each time.

“We ended up winning those games,” Stellmaker said. “The fifth inning has kind of been our inning where we come around.”

Brothers Josh and Jerry Fletcher have been among the A’s top hitters this season. Josh Fletcher has come on lately and has had a big postseason.

Jerry Fletcher, who just finished his sophomore year at Century, has been consistent most of the season and is batting nearly .400. Last summer he led the A’s in hitting despite just finishing his freshman year.

Stellmaker said Haun will be missed, both at the plate and on the mound. The A’s will be missing at least one other player. The coach himself also scheduled a trip for his 25th wedding anniversary and will only be at the tournament on Thursday.

“And that’s OK,” Stellmaker said. “It’s a good reminder that baseball is just what they do, it’s not who they are. You don’t have to define yourself as a baseball player. You still have those other priorities in your life.”

The A's have about two-thirds of the Century varsity from the high school spring season and the rest of the squad is made up of Panthers’ junior varsity players.

“As much as I look at the uphill battle against us at the state tournament, you never know,” Stellmaker said. “It’s a game that’s not played on paper. All we can do is get up there and enjoy the experience and just play hard.”