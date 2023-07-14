Rochester A's standout Peyton Milene winning his mental battles on, off field

ROCHESTER — Midway through the high school baseball season this spring, Peyton Milene had four pancakes in front of him to start a particular day.

That the strapping Rochester Century standout ate them — all four — was cause for celebration at the Milene house.

Peyton enjoys food as much as the next person. But that he ate those four pancakes that morning was stunning because he was scheduled to pitch later that afternoon.

On days that Peyton pitches, his history had been that he’d become so anxious that food would make him want to vomit. Even looking at it could be a problem. Sometimes the soaring anxiety would be a two-day affair, symptoms starting the day before his scheduled start, which could leave him two days without food.

Once on the mound, he was a shell of himself, not at all resembling the guy who’d thrown 88 mph fastballs as a sophomore and was already weighing scholarship offers from the University of Minnesota and Washington State University. Feeling weak and sometimes with such heightened anxiety that he barely had feeling in his arms and legs, his fastball had slowed down considerably the last two years. Just as much a problem was that Milene struggled to find the strike zone. One- or two-inning stints on the mound were common, Century and Rochester A’s American Legion coach Todd Stellmaker mercifully pulling Milene after a string of walks or hit batters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anxiety had jumped on Milene like a gorilla the past two years and wouldn’t get off. It was a severe test for Peyton, his parents Jeff and Theresa Milene, and all of the relatives, teammates and friends who care so much about him as they watched him endure this battle.

The gorilla — anxiety — had smothered him.

“I think we asked Peyton to stop playing baseball 14 or 15 times,” said Jeff Milene, a former minor-league catcher who, along with Theresa, raised four standout baseball players — oldest to youngest — Logan, Gavin, Peyton and Maddox. “The baseball tools were there. But it was like he had an injury and the injury was to his brain. He’s had a lot of work to do to heal it.”

Did Peyton ever seriously consider quitting this game, due to his troubles? No way.

“Baseball is a big part of my life and I love it,” he said.

Instead of walking away, Peyton just kept working to heal that anxiety-ridden brain, seeing and working with a variety of specialists.

Which brings us back to that stack of pancakes that Peyton ate.

That happened just short of midway through Century's season this spring. The early returns on Peyton had been poor as a pitcher this year, and just so-so as a hitter. But the 18-year-old was now getting a new kind of help for his anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s called neurotherapy, the brain being trained to produce more normal brain-wave patterns, the goal to rewire it through positive reinforcement.

Peyton doesn’t know for sure if that was what led him to comfortably eat those four pancakes, and in turn, to turn his season around. But both happened.

All of the internalizing he’d done, all of the trying to prove himself as a baseball player, it’s not all gone, but it has been greatly diminished. He believes that it is no coincidence that it’s happened after having started those neurotherapy sessions.

“I’ve blocked a lot of the bad thoughts out, that I had to prove things to the other team, to the parents in the crowd and anyone watching that I am really good,” Peyton said. “Or even that I need to be the best version of myself, or need to be perfect. I’ve realized that not being perfect is better than being perfect. There is only so much you can control. I’m learning how to accept failure. I’ve been trying to make a point in my head that it is more important what I do with failure than what happens out there (when I’m playing).”

Milene's play has been nothing short of stellar since the day he downed those four pancakes.

Milene, who also plays a dazzling center field when he’s not pitching, batted nearly .500 the second half of the spring season and finished it hitting a team-best .371. He also rounded himself into one of Century’s top two pitchers the second half, the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder consistently throwing strikes and showing improved velocity.

“Everything has been falling in line for him,” said Stellmaker, whose A’s are the No. 1 seed in the American Legion First District Tournament that begins Friday with a couple of play-in games, and starts for the A's on Sunday.

“I am super happy for Peyton, because there was a lot of pressure on him early in his career with him having played at such a high level at such a young age and then the scholarship offers coming.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all is presently perfect for Peyton. While he is doing much better with what had been an “injured” brain, he has an old injury that has considerably flared up this summer. It is to his right hand, with at least three tendon tears in it that will likely require surgery at some point.

Peyton hasn’t been able to swing a bat since early this summer. That is both tough for him and the team, as he was hitting a sizzling .467 for the A’s when he finally had to put the bat down.

The A’s still do have him as a pitcher (five starts, 2.47 ERA), though, and a center fielder.

Better still for Stellmaker and this team is they retain him as a leader and friend. In those capacities, Stellmaker says he’s among the best he’s ever coached.

While Peyton says he doesn’t wish what he’s been through on anyone, he also has gratitude for it.

It’s helped shape him into his present self — wiser, more compassionate, more appreciative, more ready to help.

“It’s made me a better person,” Peyton said.