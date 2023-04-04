Rochester baseball preview: Lourdes, Mayo and Century all look to be conference, section contenders

ROCHESTER — The Rochester high school baseball teams are getting ready for the 2023 season and there are high hopes among the four teams playing this spring.

Lourdes is coming off a Section 1AA title and the Eagles went on to place third in the state in Class AA. The Eagles have a young team but hope to be contenders in both the Hiawatha Valley League and in section play.

Mayo and Century should both field strong teams and look to be factors in the Big Nine Conference and Section 1AAAA race. John Marshall is looking to build on last year's sub-.500 season.

Here is a look at the Rochester teams heading into the season:

CENTURY PANTHERS

Head coach: Todd Stellmaker (third season, 21-24 career record).

Last season: 10-12 overall, 8-3 in Big Nine, 0-2 in Section 1AAAA playoffs.

Key returners: Sr., P/SS Ryan Ohm (.301 average, 2.57 ERA); Sr., P/CF/1B Peyton Milene; Sr., P/1B Blake Baudoin; Jr., 2B/OF Jack Eustice; Jr., C/P Harrison Esau; Jr., OF/P Owen Kelly; Jr., SS/2B Jerry Fletcher.

Outlook: Led by Ryan Ohm, a returning All-Conference and All-Section selection, the Panthers have some good returning players. Coach Todd Stellmaker believes they can finish in the top third of the Big Nine Conference with a chance to compete for the conference title. Stellmaker lists Mayo and Mankato West as the teams to beat in the Big Nine. He said Mayo and Lakeville South as the top teams in the section along with two-time defending champion Farmington.The coach said the Panthers should also be in the running for a section title.

Coach Stellmaker says: "Last season was a pretty good season but we didn't finish very strong, losing five in a row to end the season, which included two quick losses in the section tournament. We lost some really good leadership but we have some pretty talented players coming back. A lot of these returning and incoming players are coming off a successful summer season so hopefully we can keep that rolling. The goal will be to make sure we are hitting on all cylinders when it counts.”

ROSTER

Seniors: Ryan Ohm (P/SS), Peyton Milene (P/CF/1B), Blake Baudoin (P/1B), Cole Rocholl (3B/P), Xavier Felder (1B). Juniors: Jack Eustice (2B/OF), Harrison Esau (C/P), Owen Kelly (OF/P), Jerry Fletcher (SS/2B), George Boyce (P/1B), Brody Josselyn (C/Inf), Sam Johnston (OF/P), Hayden Binnicker (Inf.), Ian Vasquez (OF). Sophomore: Michael Ruff (OF/P).

Adam Hegrenes is one of the key players back for the John Marshall baseball team this spring. During the 2022 season, the left-hander earned one win on the mound for the Rockets. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Head coach: Tyler Zemla (second season, 6-17 career record).

Last season: 6-17 overall, 3-11 in Big Nine, 1-2 in Section 1AAAA playoffs.

Key returners: Sr., P/1B/3B Aiden Smoley (.300 average, .443 slugging, seven doubles, 12 RBIs, one save); Adam Hegrenes (.360 OBP, one victory); Cayden Cherevko (seven RBIs); Nolan Wayne.

Outlook: The Rockets have four starters back in Smoley, Hegrenes, Cherevko and Wayne while Garrett Hermanson also returns. Smoley led the team in a number of offensive categories a year ago and was named All-Conference and All-Section. Ethan Loos, Aaron Terpstra and Ben Satre are expected to be the top newcomers. JM is looking to be competitive in both conference and section play. Coach Tyler Zemla lists Mankato West as the Big Nine Conference favorite after capping off a 11-0 season a year ago. He projects defending section champ and state runner-up Farmington to be the team to beat in Section 1AAAA.

Coach Zemla says: “I like how our team is constructed with a core group of four seniors who will be called upon to lead a relatively inexperienced, yet talented, roster through a tough Big Nine schedule. We have a group that is eager to learn and compete night in and night out.”

ROSTER

Seniors: Adam Hegrenes (P/OF/1B), Aiden Smoley (P/1B/3B), Cayden Cherevko (OF), Garrett Hermanson (P/OF). Juniors: Aaron Terpstra (P/U), Ben Satre (C), Ethan Loos (P/SS), Justin Jarland (P/OF/1B), Tyrell Cain (P/3B). Sophomores: Gavin Konz (P/3B), Mark Muenkel (P/OF/1B), Mason Konz (P/SS/2B), Nolan Wayne (P/SS/2B). Freshman: Lukas Mayer (P/OF).

Sam Hruska is a returning starter for the Mayo baseball team heading into the 2023 season. A year ago he batted .350 with seven RBIs. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

MAYO SPARTANS

Head coach: Tom Senne (eighth season).

Last season: 14-10 overall, 11-5 in Big Nine, 2-2 in Section 1AAAA playoffs.

Key returners: Jr., P/C/1B Chase Gasner (.412 average, four HRs, 20 RBIs, 2-2 record, one save); Sr., P/OF/1B Ian Regal (.378, 10 doubles, 15 RBIs, 3-1 record); Sr., OF Mason Leimbek (.400, one HR, 19 RBIs); Sr., OF/P Sam Hruska (.350, seven RBIs); Sr., P Kasey Carlson (2-1 record).

Outlook: The Spartans appear to have a loaded squad with all but two starters back. They also have talent led by University of Nebraska commit Ian Regal (All-Conference), Chase Gasner (All-Conference, All-Section) and Mason Leimbeck (All-Conference, All-Section). Other starters back include Sam Hruska, Liam Dahl, Carson Beavers, Spencer Kober and pitcher Kasey Carlson. Five others return with varsity experience. Coach Tom Senne this is his deepest squad in eighth season at Mayo and he expects the Spartans to contend for both a Big Nine and Section 1AAAA title.

Coach Senne says: “This is a deep team that has strong chemistry. The first few weeks have been really enjoyable. They enjoy coming to practice, putting in the work, and having fun. We have five seniors going on to play college baseball next year and I expect to see many of our juniors play at the next level as well.”

ROSTER

Seniors: Ian Regal (P/OF/1B), Mason Leimbek (OF), Sam Hruska (OF/P), P Kasey Carlson (P), Liam Dahl (INF), James Colletti (OF), Zachary Condon (C/P), Reid McGovern (INF/OF), Grant Woodcock (P). Juniors: Chase Gasner (P/C/1B), Carson Beavers (OF/1B), Spencer Kober (INF/P), Daniel Cranston (OF), Connor Dahl (OF/P), Ethan Koepsell (INF/P), Ethan LaBrash (INF/P), Alexander Sadowy (INF/P).

Junior Isaac Wenszell is one of two returning starters from Lourdes' 2022 baseball team that placed third in the state in Class AA. He hit .342 with four homers and 16 RBIs last year and was also 3-0 on the mound with a 1.78 ERA. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

LOURDES EAGLES

Head coach: Dave Jenson (fourth season, 40-9 record)).

Last season: 20-5 overall , 12-4 HVL, Section 1AA champs, third-place finish in Class AA state tournament.

Key returners: Jr., P/OF Isaac Wenszell (.342 average .455 OBP, four HRs, 16 RBIs, 3-0 record, 1.78 ERA); Soph., P/C/3B Nick Bowron (.491 average, .577 OBP, eight doubles, two HRs, 34 RBIs).

Outlook: Isaac Wenszell and Nick Bowron are the two returning starters from last year’s standout team, which placed third in Class AA, and both were All-HVL selections. Seniors Griffin Thompson, Cole Smith and Aidan Jahns all saw some varsity action as juniors. Overall the Eagles will be inexperienced at the start of the season, but they still expect to be prime contenders in both the HVL and Section 1AA. Top newcomers will include seniors Eli Haight and Nick Oelfke, juniors Patrick Streefland, AJ Ritter and Ben Reiland, and sophomore Jack Roe.

Coach Jenson says: “We determine success by whether our team is respected by the umpires, opponents, and fans after the game is over and building on the great culture that has been developed by teams in the past. I am proud of the way our team supports one another and plays like brothers.”

ROSTER

Seniors: Griffin Thompson (C/3B), Cole Smith (1B/2B), Riley Bosma (OF), Nick Oelfke (OF/2B), Aidan Jahns (P/OF), Eli Haight (2B), Nick Timmerman (OF). Juniors: Owen Bruining (P/OF), Patrick Streefland (P/2B), Thomas Markland (OF), Collin Weinschenk (1B), Ben Reiland (P/2B), AJ Ritter (P/OF/3B). Sophomores: Jack McCabe (P/INF), Nick Bowron (P/C/3B), Evan Dierkhising (3B/1B), Jack Roe (P/SS).