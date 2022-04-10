Rochester baseball results for Saturday, April 9, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
Mankato West 11, John Marshall 1 (5)
MANKATO — The Scarlets capitalized off of six errors to cruise past the Rockets in game one of a doubleheader.
Jayden Guillette and Aiden Smoley each collected a hit for the Rockets.
Mankato West 11, John Marshall 1 (5)
John Marshall#000#10#—#1#2#6
Mankato West#414#02#—#11#9#1
John Marshall: Jayden Guillette 1-for-2; Aiden Smoley 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Zach Carr 2.0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 K; Cayden Cherevko 1.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Garrett Hermanson 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Mankato West: Avery Stock 2-for-3, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Zander Dittbenner 0-for-1, 3 R, 1 SB; Jace Liebl 2-for-2. Pitchers: Louis Magers 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K; Riley Bersaw 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Mankato West 11, John Marshall 1 (6)
MANKATO — Game two saw a familiar script as the Scarlets started fast and capitalized once again on four more Rockets' errors.
Smoley finished with a double and an RBI to lead John Marshall.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mankato West 11, John Marshall 1
John Marshall#000#001##—#1#4#4
Mankato West#222#122##—#11#12#1
John Marshall: Zach Carr 1-for-3; Xavier Flatt 1-for-2; Cayden Cherevko 1-for-2; Aiden Smoley 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Nolan Satre 3.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Aiden Smoley 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.
Mankato West: Luke Johnson 1-for-3,1 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Ryan Haley 4-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 SB; Louis Magers 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Zander Dittbenner 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Tanner Shumski 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K; Zach Dittenbenner 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.