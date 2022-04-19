Rochester boys and girls lacrosse teams eager to battle in competitive Big Nine Conference

Lacrosse seems to be growing sport, year-by-year, in Rochester and across southeastern Minnesota.

Rochester's boys and girls high school teams look to continue to build for what is now the second consecutive season after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season. Here's a look at how the teams expect to shape up this season:

BOYS LACROSSE

CENTURY PANTHERS

(Note: John Marshall and Lourdes are combining with Century for the second consecutive season.)

Head coach: Brett Applegath

2021 season: 0-14 overall, 0-8 in Big Nine play.

Key players: Sr. Midfielder Jack Cambern (11 goals, captain); Sr. Defender Conor Cozik (captain); Jr. Midfielder Zach Jacobson (67 faceoff wins); Jr. Goalkeeper Javon Stocks (first year-varsity).

Coach Applegath says: “This season we have a very young team with only four seniors total. A lot of new faces are looking to prove themselves that they belong on the field. We are excited about the talent we as coaches have to work with and the work the players have put in during the offseason. Lots of players competed over the summer with True Lacrosse and enhanced their skills. After a tough 2021 season, the only way we have to go is up.”

Mayo's Tore Papenfuss (30) controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Century/John Marshall Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

MAYO SPARTANS

Head coach: Adam Gibson

2021 season: 3-11 overall, 2-6 in the Big Nine

Key players: Sr. Defender Ian Funk; Jr. Midfielder Tore Papenfuss; Jr. Midfielder Reese Ackerman.

Coach Gibson says: "Our team lost a couple of huge pieces in all-conference goalie and state saves leader Hayden Jones and leading scorer Daniel Freund, but we feel confident in our replacements and we have a team with another year of experience under our belt. Last spring most of our team had never played varsity before. We now come back with about 90% of our starters and hit a lot of growth spurts in the offseason. We lost junior midfielder Reese Ackerman to injury last season but he will be back for us. He is a player to watch in the Big 9 and Section 1. We return the best faceoff specialist in the conference, Tore Papenfuss, so winning faceoffs will be a huge factor for this team's success. We have a bunch of new players in the program who we expect to contribute heavily on varsity. It’s going to be a fun spring. The boys have worked hard all year to prepare for 2022."

GIRLS LACROSSE

CENTURY PANTHERS

Head coach: Tyler Johnson

2021 season: 9-6 overall, 7-3 in the Big Nine

Key players: Sr. Attacker Katia Schuler (14 goals, captain); Sr. Midfielder/Attacker Alison Austin (16 goals, captain); Jr. Sophie Langsdale (21 goals, 7 assists); Fr. Midfielder Olivia Morrissey (15 goals, 6 assists); Sr. Defender Jill Shockman (captain).

Coach Johnson says: “We have 30 registered players this season and a large group of girls that had significant playing time last season. I have what looks like a good group of new young players coming in and I am hoping we can continue to build on last year’s season and continue to grow as a team.”

John Marshall's Ella Pater (23) controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mayo Monday, April 19, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Head coach: Breanna Bly

2021 season: 2-9 overall, 2-8 in the Big Nine

Key Players: Sr. Ella Pater; Sr. Grace Hansen; Sr. Mercedes Dowd; Sr. Lauren Mason; Jr. Abby Hudson; Jr. Mallory Nuerer; Jr. Madelyn Widman; Jr. Zoe Anderson; Jr. Sam Wurth; So. Jenna Sprow; Fr. Luca Nuerer.

Coach Bly says: Our team has a lot of new players that have amazed us with their speed, the quickness with which they’ve improved their stick skills and enthusiasm. We are excited to what they will bring to our team this year and in the coming seasons.

As a coach you want players who are excited, teachable and united. Those are the words I would use to describe the 2022 John Marshall Girls Lacrosse team.

MAYO SPARTANS

Head coach: Caroline Curran and Nicole Root

2021 season: 2-12 overall, 2-8 in the Big Nine

Key players: So. Alaina Ripley (12 goals), Jr. Sydney Schmitz (9 goals).

Coach Root and Curran says: “Mayo Girls Lacrosse is looking forward to another great season with all of our returning and new Spartans. As with last season, we have a strong defense, a quick midfield, and a driven offense. We are also very lucky to have several players that made the jump from youth lacrosse to Varsity positions. We have some brand new players and others that have made huge gains from last season to this season. Our leadership on the team continues to help push the players to give their best. We look forward to our first games."