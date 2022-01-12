Rochester boys basketball results for DAY, DATE, 2021

Century 62, Mayo 61, OT

Both teams had four players score in double figures, but it was Century that came away with a narrow 62-61 victory in overtime against city rival Mayo in Big Nine Conference boys basketball on Tuesday night.

"It was a great playoff like atmosphere tonight," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "Century battled hard on both ends and made one more play than we did. We'll learn form this and get back to work."

Jaden Wysocki led Century with 16 points while Carter Poncelet made a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Caleb Bancroft and Luke Kottom added 10 points each.

Isaiah Hanson, who made four 3-pointers, and KaiRee Gadson scored 15 points each for Mayo. Makuei Riek tallied 11 points and Yaih Marial added 10.

The game was close all the way and the visiting Panthers won despite making 8 of 15 free throws. Mayo was 11-for-15 at the line.

Century improves to 5-5, 3-3 in the Big Nine. Mayo has lost three straight and drops to 4-5, 1-4 in the Big Nine.

CENTURY (62)

Jub Ogak 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Poncelet 11 P, 3 3-PT; Ben Johnson 2 P; Jaden Wysocki 16 P; Ethan Wills 3 P, 1 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 10 P; Ryan Ohm 7 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Kottom 10 P.

MAYO (61)

Makuei Riek 11 P, 2 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 15 P, 4 3-PT; Yaih Marial 10 P; KaiRee Gadson 15 P; Alex Gyarmaty 5 P, 1 3-PT; Michael Ellingson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kole Forsthoffer 2 P.

Halftime: MAYO 26, CENT 24.

Free throws: CENT 8-15, MAYO 11-15.

Three-point goals: CENT 6, MAYO 8.

LeRoy-Ostrander 59, Schaeffer Academy 41

LeRoy-Ostrander topped Schaeffer Academy 59-41 in Southeast Conference play on Tuesday for its fifth straight win.

Tanner Olson led the Cardinals with 18 points while Chase Johnson and Gavin Sweeney added 12 each.

L-O held a slim 29-26 lead at the half before pulling away over the final 18 minutes. The Cardinals are now 6-2 overall and 6-1 in the SEC.

Bryce VanSchepen led Schaeffer with 16 points and he made four 3-pointers. The Lions (3-8, 2-4 SEC) have now lost three straight.

LEROY-OSTRANDER (59)

Layne Bird 2 P; Camden Hungerholt 2 P; Chase Johnson 12 P; Kaden Hansen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tanner Olson 18 P; Levi Royston 9 P, 3 3-PT; Gavin Sweeney 12 P; Memphis Gomez 1 P.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (41)

Bryce VanSchepen 16 P, 4 3-PT; Cole Morgan 9 P, 1 3-PT; Jake Maynard 2 P; Minsoo Choung 4 P; Ethan VanSchepen 8 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: LO 29, SA 26.

Free throws: LO 7-12, SA 7-10.

Three-point goals: LO 4, SA 6.