Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 18, 2022 09:10 PM
Lourdes 47, Byron 45

Adam Selner drilled six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 24 points as the Eagles slipped past Byron.

Selner was the game's only player to finish in double figures. Aiden Jahns added seven, while Dillung Kullang added six for Lourdes.

Jaxon Marine and Trent DeCook each had nine points to pace the Bears.

Lourdes 47, Byron 45
BYRON (45)
Dom Cartney 7 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Connelly 6 P; Max Dearborn 6 P; Trent DeCook 9 P; James Durst 6 P; Jaxon Marine 9 P.
LOURDES (47)
Nathan Renier 2 P; Luke Bigler 3 P, 1 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 7 P; Dillung Kullang 6 P; Nick Bowron 2 P; Parker Dunham 3 P; Adam Selner 24 P, 6 3-PT.
Halftime: BYR 22, LOUR 18.
Free throws: BYR 10-14, LOUR 6-9.
Three-point goals: BYR 1, LOUR 7.

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Schaeffer Academy 40

LEROY — Tanner Olson tallied 19 points and collected seven rebounds as the Cardinals comfortably led throughout against the Lions.

Chase Johnson added 13 points, while Levi Royston flirted with a double-double, finishing with with eight points and nine rebounds.

Ethan VanSchepen and Matthew Gingrich each finished with nine to lead Schaeffer.

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Schaeffer Academy 40
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (40)

Bryce VanSchepen 2 P; Cole Morgan 3 P; Matthew Gingrich 9 P, 3 3-PT; Micah Lahr 4 P; Jake Maynard 4 P; Levi Ouren 3 P, 1 3-PT; Aidan Kluth 6 P; Ethan VanSchepen 9 P, 2 3-PT.

LEROY-OSTRANDER (57)

Layne Bird 2 P; Camden Hungerholt 6 P; Chase Johnson 13 P, 1 3-PT; Kaden Hansen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tanner Olson 19 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Levi Royston 8 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Gavin Sweeney 6 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: LO 26, SA 13.

Free throws: SA 7-11, LO 3-10.

Three-point goals: SA 6, LO 6.

Notes: L-O is 15-8 overall, SA is 10-12.

