Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022: Lourdes snaps eight-game losing streak

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 04, 2022 09:17 PM
Share

Lourdes 52, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47

ZUMBROTA — Lourdes slipped past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52-47 in Hiawatha Valley League play on Friday to snap its eight-game losing streak.

Adam Selner knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points to pace Lourdes while Aidan Jahns chipped in with 11 points. Parker Dunham, who missed Lourdes' last game, returned to action and scored nine points.

The visiting Eagles trailed 23-21 at the half. Lourdes is now 5-14, 2-9 in the HVL. The Eagles had beaten Z-M 49-42 at home earlier this season.

Kayden Rodrick scored a game-high 16 points for Z-M (4-16, 2-9 HVL).

Lourdes 52, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47
LOURDES (52)
Nathan Renier 2 P; Luke Bigler 5 P, 1 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 11 P, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 2 P; Cole Hafner 3 P; Parker Dunham 9 P; Adam Selner 12 P, 4 3-PT.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (47)
Caden Mercer 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kayden Rodrick 16 P; Blake Lochner 2 P; Tyson Liffrig 7 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Christopherson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Hunter Streit 5 P, 1 3-PT; Drew Christopherson 5 P.
Halftime: ZM 23, LOUR 21.
Free throws: LOUR 9-16, ZM 5-9.
Three-point goals: LOUR 6, ZM 4.

