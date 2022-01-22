Rochester boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

Winona 65, Mayo 55

WINONA — Jasper Hedin reached the 20-point mark for the ninth consecutive game, scoring 32 points to pace the Winhawks.

Bryan Cassellius added 20 and Shane Scharmach chipped in eight for Winona, which was 19-for-29 from the free throw line.

Makuei Riek made six 3-pointers to lead Mayo with 24 points, but he was the only Spartan to finish in double figures. Sawyer Markham tallied nine.

"We played a pretty good first half offensively and defensively," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. Winona did a good getting to the basket and free throw line against us the second half."

MAYO (55)

Makuei Riek 24 P, 6 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 8 P, 0 3-PT; Yaih Marial 3 P, 0 3-PT; Sawyer Markham 9 P, 3 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Hruska 0 P; Alex Gyarmaty 2 P, 0 3-PT; Michael Ellingson 0 P; Kole Forsthoffer 4 P, 0 3-PT.

WINONA (65)

Bryan Cassellius 20 P; Jasper Hedin 32 P, 2 3-PT; Shane Scharmach 8 P, 0 3-PT; Marcus Winter 2 P, 0 3-PT; Nathan Brand 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: WIN 28, MAYO 27.

Free throws: MAYO 9-15, WIN 19-29.

Three-point goals: MAYO 10, WIN 3.