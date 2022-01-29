SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 28, 2022 09:54 PM
Mayo 65, Faribault 48

FARIBAULT — The Spartans overcame a three-point halftime deficit, thanks to a 42-point second half to get past the Falcons.

KaiRee Goodson paced the Spartans with 20 points, while Makuei Riek and Isaiah Hanson finished with 13 and 11, respectively.

As a team, Mayo knocked down 11 3-pointers.

"Faribault had a good game plan in the first half and executed the plan well," coach Braden Markham said. "We made some adjustments the second half and really executed. I'm really proud of our guys."

Mayo 65, Faribault 48
MAYO (65)
Makuei Riek 13 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 11 P, 3 3-PT; Yaih Marial 6 P, 0 3-PT; Sawyer Markham 3 P, 3 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 20 P, 2 3-PT; A Gyarmaty 9 P, 1 3-PT; Kole Forsthoffer 3 P, 1 3-PT.
FARIBAULT (48)
No stats available.
Halftime: FAR 26, MAYO 23.
Free throws: MAYO 4-5, FAR 6-14.
Three-point goals: MAYO 11, FAR 5.

Winona 65, John Marshall 27

ROCHESTER — Jasper Hedin poured in 25 points and Wesley Wollan added 16 as the Winhawks ran away from the Rockets.

Hedin and Wollan each made four of 3-pointers as the Winhawks made 10 as a team.

Tiare Young finished with eight to lead the Rockets.

Winona 65, John Marshall 27
WINONA (65)
Tyler Kronebusch 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jasper Hedin 25 P, 4 3-PT; Shane Scharmach 6 P; Marcus Winter 9 P, 1 3-PT; Wesley Wollan 16 P, 4 3-PT.
JOHN MARSHALL (27)
Logan Tuckner 2 P; Hassan Mohammed 2 P; Tyler Smith 4 P; Gunnar Dokken 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tiare Young 8 P, 2 3-PT; Johnny Tong 3 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Ladu 5 P.
Halftime: WIN 39, JM 13.
Free throws: WIN 7-13, JM 2-2.
Three-point goals: WIN 10, JM 4.

