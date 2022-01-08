Rochester boys basketball results for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

Owatonna 73, Mayo 52

OWATONNA — Owatonna ran its Big Nine Conference record to 5-0 with a 73-52 victory over Mayo on Friday night.

Brayden Williams scored 19 points to pace the Huskies and Evan Dushek added 17.

Mayo, still without two starters due to injury, trailed 41-23 at the half. KaiRee Gadson led the Spartans with 18 points.

Owatonna improves to 6-1 overall while Mayo, which has lost two straight, drops to 4-4, 1-4 in the Big Nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owatonna 73, Mayo 52

MAYO (52)

William Kipp 6 P; Isaiah Hanson 6 P; Sawyer Markham 8 P, 1 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 18 P; Brig Poppe 4 P; Mas’ud Ghedi 2 P; Tore Papenfuss 4 P, 1 3-PT; Kole Forsthoffer 1 P.

OWATONNA (73)

Brayden Williams 19 P; Evan Dushek 17 P.

Halftime: OWAT 41, MAYO 23.

Free throws: MAYO 10-15, OWAT 9-10.

Three-point goals: MAYO 2, OWAT na.

Cannon Falls 65, Lourdes 55

CANNON FALLS — Cannon Falls collected its first win in Hiawatha Valley League win of the season with a 65-55 victory over Lourdes.

Jacob Wulf paced Cannon Falls with 23 points and Tyler Johnston added 10 points.

The game was tied at 27 at the half before the Bombers (2-7, 1-5 HVL) pulled away over the final 18 minutes.

Parker Dunham scored a game-high 26 points for Lourdes (5-7, 1-5 HVL) and Aidan Jahns added 12. Jahns pulled down nine rebounds and Dunham grabbed eight.

Cannon Falls 65, Lourdes 55

LOURDES (55)

Nathan Renier 2 P, 5 R; Luke Bigler 2 P, 1 R; Aidan Jahns 12 P, 9 R; Dillung Kullang 7 P, 4 R; Cole Hafner 2 R; Sam Theobald 6 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Nick McCarthy 2 R; Parker Dunham 26 P, 8 R, 2 3-PT.

CANNON FALLS (65)

Dylan Banks 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jacob Wulf 23 P, 3 3-PT; Will Johnson 6 P, 1 3-PT; Aiden Johnson 8 P; Tyler Johnston 10 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Freeberg 2 P; Jadan Winchell 9 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: LOUR 27, CF 27.

Free throws: LOUR 8-13, CF 22-25.

Three-point goals: LOUR 3, CF 7.

Spring Grove 58, Schaeffer Academy 14

Elijah Solum and Tysen Grinde combined to score 50 points as Spring Grove rolled past Schaeffer Academy 58-14 in Southeast Conference play.

Solum scored 30 points and Grinde added 20 as Spring Grove improves to 7-2. The Lions lead the West Divison of the SEC with a 5-0 mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schaeffer (3-7, 2-3 SEC play) scored just one point in the second half. Bryce VanSchepen led the team with nine points.

Spring Grove 58, Schaeffer Academy 14

SPRING GROVE (58)

Caleb Griffin 6 P, 2 3-PT; Tysen Grinde 20 P, 1 3-PT; Hunter Holland 2 P; Elijah Solum 30 P, 5 3-PT.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (14)

Bryce VanSchepen 9 P, 2 3-PT; Levi Ouren 3 P, 1 3-PT; Graham Vissar 1 P; Owen Larson 1 P.

Halftime: SG 38, SA 13.

Free throws: SG 4-7, SA 3-5.

Three-point goals: SG 8, SA 3.

