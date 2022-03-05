SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Friday, March 4, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 04, 2022 09:54 PM
Mayo 72, Albert Lea 63

ALBERT LEA — Mayo ended its regular season on a winning note, beating Albert Lea 72-63 in Big Nine Conference action.

KaiRee Gadson had 18 points for the Spartans and hit three 3-pointers. Makuei Riek and Yaih Marial each had 15 points and Sawyer Markham had eight.

“It was nice to get a win on the road tonight,” Mayo coach Braden Markham said.

Mayo finished its regular season 9-12 in the Big Nine and 12-13 overall. Albert Lea ended 0-22 and 2-24.

Mayo 72, Albert Lea 63
MAYO (72)
Jayson Knoepke 2 P; Makuei Riek 15 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 6 P, 1 3-PT; Yaih Marial 15 P, 0 3-PT; Sawyer Markham 8 P, 2 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 18 P, 3 3-PT; Michael Ellingson 2 P; Cameron Hruby 2 P; Kole Forsthoffer 4 P, 0 3-PT.
ALBERT LEA (63)
Jack Skinness 4 P, 0 3-PT; Drew Teeter 13 P, 3 3-PT; Jacob Skinness 8 P, 0 3-PT; Josh Guen 6 P, 1 3-PT; Pal Wal 32 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 37, AL 26.
Free throws: MAYO 15-20, AL 5-8.
Three-point goals: MAYO 7, AL 6.

Mankato East 66, Century 64

Century just missed against one of the top teams in the Big Nine Conference, falling in double overtime to Mankato East 66-64 to end its regular season.

“The Panthers played an exciting back-and-forth game to finish their regular season,” Century coach Jake Vetter said.

Jaden Wysocki had 14 points and Ryan Ohm 13 for Century, which slipped to 12-10 in the Big Nine and 14-12 overall.

Jub Ogak added 10 points and six rebounds for Century, and Caleb Bancroft had eight points and eight rebounds.

Puolrah Gong and BJ Omot each had 19 points for East, which is 15-7 in the conference and 18-8 overall.

Mankato East 66, Century 64
MANKATO EAST (66)
Puolrah Gong 19 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Brogan Madson 10 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; BJ Omot 19 P, 9 R.
CENTURY (64)
Jub Ogak 10 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Jaden Wysocki 14 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 8 P, 8 R; Ryan Ohm 13 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CENT 34, EAST 30.
Free throws: EAST 17-28, CENT 10-18.
Three-point goals: EAST 3, CENT 4.

