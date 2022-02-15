SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 14, 2022 09:43 PM
Kenyon-Wanamingo 60, Schaeffer Academy 59

Luke Alme made two free throws with 12 seconds left to lift Kenyon-Wanamingo past Schaeffer Academy 60-59 in non-conference play.

Schaeffer had a shot at the buzzer to win the game, but it was off the mark.

Laden Nerison led K-W with 14 points while Trevor Steberg knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Ethan VanSchepen scored a game-high 19 points for Schaeffer and Aidan Kluth added 15.

K-W improves to 18-5 while Schaeffer falls to 8-12.

Kenyon-Wanamingo 60, Schaeffer Academy 59
KENYON-WANAMINGO (60)
Paul Kortsch 9 P; Gavin Sommer 8 P, 2 3-PT; Preston Leininger 8 P, 2 3-PT; Trevor Steberg 12 P, 4 3-PT; Laden Nerison 14 P; Luke Alme 7 P; Alex Lee 2 P.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (59)
Bryce VanSchepen 6 P, 2 3-PT; Cole Morgan 7 P, 1 3-PT; Matthew Gingrich 9 P, 3 3-PT; Micah Lahr 3 P; Aidan Kluth 15 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan VanSchepen 19 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: KW 33, SA 32.
Free throws: KW 8-12, SA 8-10.
Three-point goals: KW 8, SA 9.

