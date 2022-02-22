Rochester boys basketball results for Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
Schaeffer Academy 55, Blooming Prairie 45
Ethan VanSchepen recorded 18 points and Matthew Gingrich tallied 15 to help Schaeffer Academy overcome a big night from Drew Kittelson to get past the Awesome Blossoms.
Bryce VanSchepen and Cole Morgan each added nine points for the Lions (9-14), who also held a nine point advantage at the free throw line.
Kittelson finished with a game-high 28 points, but he was the only Blooming Prairie player to finish in double figures.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE (45)
Brady Kittelson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Zack Hein 6 P, 2 3-PT; Colin Jordison 8 P; Drew Kittelson 28 P.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (55)
Bryce VanSchepen 9 P; Cole Morgan 9 P, 2 3-PT; Matthew Gingrich 15 P, 2 3-PT; Micah Lahr 2 P; Levi Ouren 2 P; Ethan VanSchepen 18 P.
Halftime: SA 30, BP 26.
Free throws: BP 6-7, SA 15-20.
Three-point goals: BP 3, SA 4.
Notes: SA is 9-14 overall; BP is 4-20.