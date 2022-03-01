Rochester boys basketball results for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Austin 73, John Marshall 43

AUSTIN — John Marshall suffered its eighth straight loss with a 73-43 setback to Austin in Big Nine Conference play on Monday.

Cham Okey and Victor Idris scored 13 points each for Austin and Kaden Murley added 11. Idris also pulled down six rebounds.

Johnny Tong led the Rockets with 17 points and seven rebounds. The loss drops JM to 7-17, 5-16 in the Big Nine.

The Packers are now 14-11 and 13-8 in the Big Nine.

JOHN MARSHALL (43)

Logan Tuckner 9 P, 2 R, 3 3-PT; Tyler Smith 5 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Gunnar Dokken 1 R; Johnny Tong 17 P, 7 R, 3 3-PT; Zach Ladu 7 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Cham Obang 5 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT.

AUSTIN (73)

Cham Okey 13 P, 2 R, 3 3-PT; Jacob Herrick 2 P; Othow Gari 2 P, 1 R; Ater Manyuon 8 P, 2 3-PT; Gage Manahan 4 P, 4 R; Jack Lang 8 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Jared Lillemon 6 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Kaden Murley 11 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Victor Idris 13 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Manny Guy 2 P, 1 R; Buai Duop 4 P, 2 R.

Halftime: AUS 37, JM 15.

Free throws: JM 4-4, AUS 6-6.

Three-point goals: JM 9, AUS 11.