Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 24, 2022 10:40 PM
Mankato East 64, Century 46

MANKATO — Ryan Ohm was the only Panther to finish in double figures, scoring 12 but in the end, East and BJ Ohmot were too much.

Ohmot finished with a game-best 24 points, drilling three 3-pointers, and also grabbing eight rebounds. Puolarh Gong scored 14 as well for East.

Mankato East 64, Century 46
CENTURY (46)
Jub Ogak 7 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Poncelet 2 P; Jaden Wysocki 6 P; Ethan Wills 8 P; Caleb Bancroft 6 P, 5 R; Ryan Ohm 12 P, 2 3-PT; Luke Kottom 3 P; Jack Eustice 2 P.
MANKATO EAST (64)
Sean Clement 2 P; Jalen Hayes 7 P, 5 R; Puolrah Gong 14 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Brogan Madson 6 P; Giles Lancaster 3 P, 1 3-PT; BJ Omot 24 P, 8 R, 3 3-PT; Jacob Eggert 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Pemble 1 P.
Halftime: EAST 28, CENT 26.
Free throws: CENT 5-7, EAST 11-15.
Three-point goals: CENT 3, EAST 7.
Notes: Century is 7-7 overall and 5-5 in the Big 9.

Grand Meadow 62, Schaeffer Academy 50

GRAND MEADOW — Taylor Glynn registered a game-best 27 points as the Superlarks rode a 12-point halftime advantage to victory.

Connor Munson and Roman Warmka each chipped in 10 points as well for Grand Meadow.

Ethan VanSchepen scored 20 to lead the Lions.

Grand Meadow 62, Schaeffer Academy 50
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (50)
Bryce VanSchepen 4 P; Cole Morgan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Matthew Gingrich 9 P; Micah Lahr 2 P; Jake Maynard 2 P; Aidan Kluth 8 P; Ethan VanSchepen 20 P, 1 3-PT.
GRAND MEADOW (62)
Taylor Glynn 27 P, 2 3-PT; Connor Munson 10 P, 2 3-PT; Jacob Kerrins 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jace Kraft 8 P; Roman Warmka 10 P.
Halftime: GM 34, SA 22.
Free throws: SA 10-16, GM 5-7.
Three-point goals: SA 2, GM 5.

