Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 01, 2022 09:08 AM
La Crescent 69, Lourdes 52

La Crescent's Carter Todd poured in 33 points and La Crescent beat Lourdes 69-52 in non-conference action.

La Crescent, now an outstanding 12-3, built a 37-21 halftime lead.

Lourdes played without standout player Parker Dunahm. The Eagles (5-13) were led by Aidan Jahns with 19 points. Adam Selner added 12.

The Eagles were outscored 11-2 from the free throw line, with Lourdes getting just two fouls shots.

La Crescent 69, Lourdes 52
LA CRESCENT (69)
Mason Einerwold 6 P; Parker McQuin 8 P, 2 3-PT; Zack Bentzen 2 P; Cam Manske 9 P, 3 3-PT; Carson Reider 2 P; Carter Todd 33 P, 1 3-PT; Owen Bentzen 9 P.
LOURDES (52)
Nathan Renier 6 P; Luke Bigler 7 P, 1 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 19 P, 3 3-PT; Sam Theobald 2 P; Nick Bowron 2 P; Kevin Adeng-Kur 4 P; Adam Selner 12 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: LAC 37, LOUR 21.
Free throws: LAC 11-15, LOUR 2-2.
Three-point goals: LAC 6, LOUR 6.

