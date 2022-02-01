Rochester boys basketball results for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

La Crescent 69, Lourdes 52

La Crescent's Carter Todd poured in 33 points and La Crescent beat Lourdes 69-52 in non-conference action.

La Crescent, now an outstanding 12-3, built a 37-21 halftime lead.

Lourdes played without standout player Parker Dunahm. The Eagles (5-13) were led by Aidan Jahns with 19 points. Adam Selner added 12.

The Eagles were outscored 11-2 from the free throw line, with Lourdes getting just two fouls shots.

LA CRESCENT (69)

Mason Einerwold 6 P; Parker McQuin 8 P, 2 3-PT; Zack Bentzen 2 P; Cam Manske 9 P, 3 3-PT; Carson Reider 2 P; Carter Todd 33 P, 1 3-PT; Owen Bentzen 9 P.

LOURDES (52)

Nathan Renier 6 P; Luke Bigler 7 P, 1 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 19 P, 3 3-PT; Sam Theobald 2 P; Nick Bowron 2 P; Kevin Adeng-Kur 4 P; Adam Selner 12 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: LAC 37, LOUR 21.

Free throws: LAC 11-15, LOUR 2-2.

Three-point goals: LAC 6, LOUR 6.