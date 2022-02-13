Rochester boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
Lourdes 59, Winona Cotter 39
Freshman Sam Theobald had 10 points and four rebounds as Lourdes eased past Winona Cotter 59-39 in non-conference basketball.
Aidan Jahns had 10 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who improved to 8-14 overall. Parker Dunham added eight points and seven rebounds.
Cotter, which slipped to 3-16, was led by Payton Weifenbach with 14 points.
Lourdes 59, Cotter 39
COTTER (39)
Isaac Mueller 3 P, 1 3-PT; AB Kamara 9 P, 3 3-PT; Luke Gardner 2 P; Carson Roeder 5 P; Vanya Schultz 1 P; Payton Weifenbach 14 P; Tate Gilbertson 5 P.
LOURDES (59)
Kin Berry 1 P, 2 R; Nathan Renier 7 P, 4 R; Luke Bigler 9 P, 0 R, 3 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 10 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 5 P, 3 R; Cole Hafner 2 P; Sam Theobald 10 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Nick Bowron 4 P, 4 R; Parker Dunham 8 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Adam Selner 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LOUR 25, COTT 19.
Free throws: COTT (na), LOUR 9-15.
Three-point goals: COTT 4, LOUR 8.