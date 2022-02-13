SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 12, 2022 08:42 PM
Share

Lourdes 59, Winona Cotter 39

Freshman Sam Theobald had 10 points and four rebounds as Lourdes eased past Winona Cotter 59-39 in non-conference basketball.

Aidan Jahns had 10 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who improved to 8-14 overall. Parker Dunham added eight points and seven rebounds.

Cotter, which slipped to 3-16, was led by Payton Weifenbach with 14 points.

Lourdes 59, Cotter 39
COTTER (39)
Isaac Mueller 3 P, 1 3-PT; AB Kamara 9 P, 3 3-PT; Luke Gardner 2 P; Carson Roeder 5 P; Vanya Schultz 1 P; Payton Weifenbach 14 P; Tate Gilbertson 5 P.
LOURDES (59)
Kin Berry 1 P, 2 R; Nathan Renier 7 P, 4 R; Luke Bigler 9 P, 0 R, 3 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 10 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 5 P, 3 R; Cole Hafner 2 P; Sam Theobald 10 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Nick Bowron 4 P, 4 R; Parker Dunham 8 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Adam Selner 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LOUR 25, COTT 19.
Free throws: COTT (na), LOUR 9-15.
Three-point goals: COTT 4, LOUR 8.

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLLIVEROCHESTERPB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Section 1A Gymnastics
Prep
Section 1A Gymnastics: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Nisbit fights through injury to win all-around title
WINONA — Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior gymnast Isabella Nisbit would be the first to tell you that even she was surprised with her performance at Saturday's Section 1A Championships.
February 12, 2022 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
2E5A8331 (2).JPG
Prep
Section 1A gymnastics: Byron clinches first state appearance since 1991
Led by Amber Roble and Lydia Evans, the Bears recorded a season-high score of 139.625 to punch their ticket to next weekend's state tournament.
February 12, 2022 08:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
February 12, 2022 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
February 12, 2022 07:40 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports