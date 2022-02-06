Rochester boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

Century 82, Albert Lea 64

Tait Deedrick led a Century offense that saw 11 different players score with 23 points as the Panthers snapped a four-game slide in the Big Nine Conference matchup with the Tigers.

Deedrick knocked down four 3-pointers and finished 8-for-11 from the field. Caleb Bancroft chipped in 13, while Carter Pncelet added 12 for the Panthers.

Century (8-9. 6-7) will look to continue the momentum going Tuesday night at Austin.

Century 82, Albert Lea 64

ALBERT LEA (64)

Tanner Conn 3 P, 1 3-PT; Buom Nhial 6 P; Jack Skinness 5 P; Drew Teeter 16 P, 8 R, 3 3-PT; Jacob Skinness 7 P, 6 R; Pal Wal 21 P, 9 R; Logan Strom 6 P, 4 R.

CENTURY (82)

Jub Ogak 2 P; Carter Poncelet 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ethan Binnicker 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jaden Wysocki 2 P; Tait Deedrick 23 P, 4 3-PT; Ethan Wills 4 P; Max Samike 2 P; Caleb Bancroft 13 P; Shaun Wysocki 2 P; Ryan Ohm 5 P, 8 R; Luke Kottom 12 P, 6 R.

Halftime: CENT 40, AL 28.

Free throws: AL 10-19, CENT 17-25.

Three-point goals: AL 4, CENT 7.