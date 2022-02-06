SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 05, 2022 09:57 PM
Share

Century 82, Albert Lea 64

Tait Deedrick led a Century offense that saw 11 different players score with 23 points as the Panthers snapped a four-game slide in the Big Nine Conference matchup with the Tigers.

Deedrick knocked down four 3-pointers and finished 8-for-11 from the field. Caleb Bancroft chipped in 13, while Carter Pncelet added 12 for the Panthers.

Century (8-9. 6-7) will look to continue the momentum going Tuesday night at Austin.

Century 82, Albert Lea 64
ALBERT LEA (64)
Tanner Conn 3 P, 1 3-PT; Buom Nhial 6 P; Jack Skinness 5 P; Drew Teeter 16 P, 8 R, 3 3-PT; Jacob Skinness 7 P, 6 R; Pal Wal 21 P, 9 R; Logan Strom 6 P, 4 R.
CENTURY (82)
Jub Ogak 2 P; Carter Poncelet 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ethan Binnicker 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jaden Wysocki 2 P; Tait Deedrick 23 P, 4 3-PT; Ethan Wills 4 P; Max Samike 2 P; Caleb Bancroft 13 P; Shaun Wysocki 2 P; Ryan Ohm 5 P, 8 R; Luke Kottom 12 P, 6 R.
Halftime: CENT 40, AL 28.
Free throws: AL 10-19, CENT 17-25.
Three-point goals: AL 4, CENT 7.

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLLIVEROCHESTER
What to read next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Saturday's Girls Hockey: Conners, Century/JM shut down Red Wing in regular season finale
A roundup of Saturday's girls hockey games.
February 05, 2022 07:58 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
February 05, 2022 05:23 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
February 05, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Feb. 5 2022
Scores of area high school games.
February 05, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports