Rochester boys basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Mayo 77, Faribault 47

Mayo executed well on offense and beat Faribault 77-47 in Big Nine Conference action.

Mayo led 36-21 at halftime, then romped after that.

Makuei Riek had a huge game, hitting six 3-pointers and finishing with 31 points. Isaiah Hanson had four 3-pointers and totaled 14 points. Nine different Spartans scored.

“The team did a good job coming out and executing our offense versus Faribault's zone defense,” Mayo coach Braden Markham said. “It is nice to get a win at home.”

Mayo is 3-6 in the Big Nine and 6-7 overall. Faribault is 1-8, 1-10.

FARIBAULT (47)

Hunter Nelson 15 P, 3 3-PT; Ian Ehlers 6 P; Beau Schrot 13 P, 1 3-PT; Ayden Quatey 1 P; Brady Schulz 2 P; AbdiRashid Jimale 6 P, 2 3-PT; Devin Lockerby 4 P.

MAYO (77)

William Kipp 3-PT; Makuei Riek 31 P, 6 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 14 P, 4 3-PT; Yaih Marial 6 P; Sawyer Markham 3 P, 1 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 10 P, 0 3-PT; Mas’ud Ghedi 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jamal Beale 2 P; Alex Gyarmaty 5 P, 1 3-PT; Michael Ellingson 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: MAYO 36, FAR 21.

Free throws: FAR 3-6, MAYO 5-6.

Three-point goals: FAR 6, MAYO 14.