Rochester boys basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

Austin 74, Mayo 53

AUSTIN — Austin continued its strong play in recent games with a 74-53 win over Mayo in Big Nine Conference play on Saturday.

The Packers (9-7, 8-4 Big Nine) have now won three in a row and five of their last six.

Cham Okey drained six 3-pointers and scored 27 points while Victor Idris had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

"Austin did a great job executing on both ends of the floor," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "They were knocking down their shots and ours weren't falling tonight."

KaiRee Gadson paced Mayo with 18 points while Makuei Riek had 13 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Hanson chipped in with 12 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The host Packers pulled away after leading 31-25 at the half.

Mayo falls to 8-8, 5-7 in Big Nine play.

Austin 74, Mayo 53

MAYO (53)

William Kipp 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jayson Knoepke 1 R; Makuei Riek 13 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 12 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Yaih Marial 2 P, 4 R; Sawyer Markham 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lebron See-Stadstad 1 R; KaiRee Gadson 18 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Alex Gyarmaty 1 R; Tore Papenfuss 1 R; Kole Forsthoffer 2 P.

AUSTIN (74)

Cham Okey 27 P, 3 R, 6 3-PT; Ater Manyuon 11 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Gage Manahan 3 P, 3 R; Dane Mitchell 1 R; Jack Lang 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Jared Lillemon 1 R; Kaden Murley 8 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT; Victor Idris 18 P, 12 R; Manny Guy 4 P, 1 R; A’triel Terry 1 R; Buai Duop 5 R.

Halftime: AUS 31, MAYO 25.

Free throws: MAYO 9-13, AUS 8-12.

Three-point goals: MAYO 8, AUS 10.

