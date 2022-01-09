Rochester boys basketball results for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

Century 63, Red Wing 51

Century played a strong second half and defeated Red Wing 63-51 in Big Nine Conference play on Saturday.

The Panthers held a slim 30-28 lead at the half before going on a 33-23 scoring run over the final 18 minutes.

"Great team energy led to the second-half push," Century coach Jacob Vetter said.

Ryan Ohm led the Century with 16 points and he added five rebounds. Ethan Wills followed with 10 points and 13 rebounds while Luke Kottom collected eight points and nine rebounds.

Denval Atkinson paced Red Wing with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Century (5-5, 3-3 Big Nine) plays at city rival Mayo on Tuesday.

Century 63, Red Wing 51

RED WING (51)

Reid Hartman 7 P, 1 3-PT; Deso Buck 9 P, 3 3-PT; Maddox Hanson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Cooper Chandler 5 P, 1 3-PT; Denval Atkinson 13 P, 7 R; Andrew Ball 11 P; Jonah Deppe 1 P.

CENTURY (63)

Jub Ogak 6 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Poncelet 6 P, 1 3-PT; Ben Johnson 1 P; Jaden Wysocki 4 P, 4 R; Tait Deedrick 6 P, 2 3-PT; Ethan Wills 10 P, 13 R; Caleb Bancroft 6 P, 6 R; Ryan Ohm 16 P, 5 R, 3 3-PT; Luke Kottom 8 P, 9 R.

Halftime: CENT 30, RW 28.

Free throws: RW 11-19, CENT 12-21.

Three-point goals: RW 6, CENT 7.

Lakeville South 64, Mayo 53

Lakeville South used a solid offensive game to topple Mayo 64-53 in a game that was part of the Breakdown Hoops Challenge on Saturday.

South (5-3) led 41-24 at the half in a game played at Mayo High School.

"Lakeville South did a nice job moving the ball in offense," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "We had to work for every bucket we got."

KaiRee Gadson tallied 24 points and Makuei Riek added 14 for Mayo (4-4).

Lakeville South 64, Mayo 53

LAKEVILLE SOUTH (64)

No stats provided.

MAYO (53)

Makuei Riek 14 P, 1 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 11 P, 1 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 24 P, 2 3-PT; Michael Ellingson 2 P; Kole Forsthoffer 2 P.

Halftime: LS 41, MAYO 24.

Three-point goals: LS na, MAYO 4.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72, Lourdes 56

Plainview-Elgin-Millville had three players in double figures as the Eagles outscored Lourdes 72-56 in a game that was part of the Breakout Hoops Challenge.

Aeron Stevens scored 18 points and Kaiden Peters chipped in 16 for P-E-M in a game that was played at Mayo High School. Peyton Schumacher added 12 points for the Bulldogs, who led 36-27 at the half.

Dillung Kullang tallied 18 points for Lourdes and Aidan Jahns added 13.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72, Lourdes 56

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (72)

Baylor Hagen 6 P, 1 3-PT; Baden Fenton 1 P; Connor McGuire 8 P, 1 3-PT; Nate Callanhan 2 P; Aeron Stevens 18 P, 2 3-PT; Peyton Schumacher 12 P; Kaiden Peters 16 P; John Evers 9 P, 1 3-PT.

LOURDES (56)

Nathan Renier 8 P, 1 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 13 P; Dillung Kullang 18 P, 2 3-PT; Sam Theobald 5 P; David Scully 2 P; Jonathan O’Connell 2 P; Nick McCarthy 2 P; Parker Dunham 6 P.

Halftime: PEM 36, LOUR 27.

Free throws: PEM 4-11, LOUR 11-19.

Three-point goals: PEM 5, LOUR 3.

