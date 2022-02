Rochester boys basketball results for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

Spring Grove 64, Schaeffer Academy 22

SPRING GROVE — Tysen Grinde knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Southeast Conference East Division winner Spring Grove past Schaeffer Academy 64-22 on Thursday.

Elijah Solum added 16 points for Spring Grove, which improves to 21-3, 13-0 in the SEC East.

Matthew Gingrich led Schaeffer with 11 points. Schaeffer drops to 8-13, 5-6 in the SEC East.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (22)

Matthew Gingrich 11 P, 2 3-PT; Micah Lahr 3 P; Jake Maynard 2 P; Aidan Kluth 2 P; Ethan VanSchepen 4 P.

SPRING GROVE (64)

Caleb Griffin 5 P, 1 3-PT; Nathan Crouch 3 P; Tysen Grinde 22 P, 4 3-PT; Hunter Holland 3 P; Logan Brumm 2 P; Jacob Olerud 2 P; Carson Gerard 5 P; Jaxon Strinmoen 6 P; Elijah Solum 16 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: SG 38, SA 16.

Free throws: SA 6-9, SG 13-17.

Three-point goals: SA 2, SG 7.