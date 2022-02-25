Rochester boys basketball results for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

Mayo 50, Austin 49

Makuei Riek scored the winning basket late in the game as Mayo rallied past Austin 50-49 in Big Nine Conference play on Thursday on Senior Night for the Spartans.

Mayo overcame a 28-21 deficit at the half and the victory denied Austin coach Kris Fadness his 500th career win.

"It's nice to get a win on our home court against a very good Austin team on Senior Night," first-year Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "We made some adjustments at half time and the guys executed."

Alex Gyarmaty led Mayo with 13 points and Riek added 12.

Gabe Manahan scored 11 points to pace Austin (12-11, 11-8 Big Nine), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Spartans improve to 12-11, 9-10 in the Big Nine. They play at Northfield on Friday.

AUSTIN (49)

Cham Okey 9 P, 1 3-PT; Ater Manyuon 7 P, 1 3-PT; Gabe Manahan 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Lange 7 P, 2 3-PT; Kaden Murley 4 P; Victor Idris 8 P; Buai Duop 3 P.

MAYO (50)

Jayson Knoepke 2 P; Makuei Riek 12 P, 2 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Yaih Marial 6 P; Sawyer Markham 3 P, 1 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 5 P; Alex Gyarmaty 13 P, 1 3-PT; Kole Forsthoffer 3 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: AUS 28, MAYO 21.

Free throws: AUS 12-19, MAYO 7-11.

Three-point goals: AUS 5, MAYO 7.

Southland 65, Schaeffer Academy 53

Southland snapped a two-game losing streak with a 65-53 win over Schaeffer Academy in Southeast Conference play on Thursday.

Eli Wolff nailed six 3-pointers and scored 24 points while Harrison Hanna followed with 23 as the Rebels improved to 16-6, 12-3 in the SEC.

Ethan VanSchepen led Schaeffer with 19 points and nine rebounds while Matthew Gingrich connected on five 3-pointers to score 15 points.

Schaeffer (9-17, 5-11 SEC) has now lost three straight games and closes the regular season with a 7:15 p.m. home game Friday against Mabel-Canton.

SOUTHLAND (65)

Harrison Hanna 23 P, 1 3-PT; Cale Wehrenberg 4 P; Gavin Nelsen 6 P, 1 3-PT; Eli Wolff 24 P, 6 3-PT; Brendan Kennedy 4 P, 1 3-PT; Nick Edland 4 P.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (53)

Bryce VanSchepen 2 P; Cole Morgan 2 P; Matthew Gingrich 15 P, 5 3-PT; Micah Lahr 5 P; Aidan Kluth 10 P; Ethan VanSchepen 19 P, 9 R, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: SOUTH 29, SA 23.

Free throws: SOUTH 5-11, SA 9-15.

Three-point goals: SOUTH 9, SA 6.