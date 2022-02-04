SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 03, 2022 09:37 PM
Owatonna 81, Century 63

Brayden Williams and Evan Dushek combined for 50 points as the Huskies had little issue with Century.

Williams finished with a game-best 26 points, while Dushek had 24. Both finished with seven rebounds for the Huskies, who are ranked No. 9 in Class AAAA by the Minnesota Basketball News.

Century (7-9, 5-7) was paced by Ethan Wills' 15 points, while Jub Ogak and Jaden Wysocki finished with 14 and 13, respectively. But the majority of that was done after halftime as Owatonna led 39-15 at the break.

Century will look to get back on track on Saturday night at home against Albert Lea.

Owatonna 81, Century 63
OWATONNA (81)
Ty Creger 11 P, 6 R; Brayden Williams 26 P, 7 R, 3 3-PT; Blake Burmeister 12 P, 4 3-PT; Evan Dushek 24 P, 7 R.
CENTURY (63)
Teddy Collins 8 P, 2 3-PT; Jub Ogak 14 P, 2 3-PT; Carter Poncelet 2 P; Jaden Wysocki 13 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Ethan Wills 15 P, 5 R, 3 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 4 P; Ryan Ohm 2 P; Luke Kottom 5 P.
Halftime: OWAT 39, CENT 15.
Free throws: OWAT 8-12, CENT 5-10.
Three-point goals: OWAT 7, CENT 8.

