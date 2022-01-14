Rochester boys basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

Goodhue 61, Lourdes 52

Dayne Wojcik scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack as Goodhue defeated short-handed Lourdes 61-52 in Hiawatha Valley League play on Thursday.

The visiting Wildcats had four players with at least nine points. Adam Poncelet had 12 points and Will Opsahl chipped in with 10.

Lourdes was playing without its leading scorer, Parker Dunham, who sat out with an ankle injury.

Adam Selner stepped in for Lourdes and he had 18 points and drained six 3-pointers. Dillung Kullang chipped in with 13 points.

Goodhue is now 8-3, 4-3 in the HVL.

The loss was the fifth straight for Lourdes. The Eagles, who are now off until hosting Kasson-Mantorville on Jan. 25, are now 5-10, 1-7 in the HVL.

Goodhue 61, Lourdes 52

GOODHUE (61)

Justin Buck 6 P; Will Opsahl 10 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Roschen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Tyson Christensen 4 P; Adam Poncelet 12 P, 2 3-PT; Dayne Wojcik 17 P, 1 3-PT; John Collins 9 P.

LOURDES (52)

Adam Selner 18 P, 6 3-PT; Nathan Renier 2 P; Luke Bigler 6 P, 2 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 7 P, 1 3-PT; Dillung Kullang 13 P; Nick Bowron 2 P; Kevin Adeng-Kur 4 P.

Halftime: GOOD 32, LOUR 27.

Free throws: GOOD 12-18, LOUR 1-1.

Three-point goals: GOOD 5, LOUR 3.

Wabasha-Kellogg 54, Schaeffer Academy 32

WABASHA — Ryan Hartert made a trio of 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Wabasha-Kellogg past Schaeffer Academy 54-32 in Southeast Conference play.

Parker Springer scored 12 and Adam Dunagan added 11 for W-K, which led 29-12 at the half.

Aidan Kluth made three 3-pointers and led Schaeffer Academy with 11 points.

Wabasha-Kellogg 54, Schaeffer Academy 32

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (32)

Bryce VanSchepen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Micah Lahr 4 P; Levi Ouren 6 P, 2 3-PT; Aidan Kluth 11 P, 3 3-PT; Minsoo Choung 5 P, 1 3-PT; Colin Wolfe 2 P; Owen Larson 1 P.

WABASHA-KELLOGG (54)

Parker Springer 12 P, 2 3-PT; Oscar Fries 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ryan Hartert 18 P, 3 3-PT; Alex Larocque 1 P; Clayton Meyer 2 P; Adam Dunagan 11 P; Jack Vold 7 P.

Halftime: WK 29, SA 12.

Free throws: SA 5-14, WK 6-18.

Three-point goals: SA 7, WK 6.