Rochester boys basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

Schaeffer Academy 68, Fillmore Central 61

Ethan VanSchepen made three 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Schaeffer Academy past Fillmore Central 68-61 in non-conference play on Thursday.

The Lions pulled out the win in the second half as the game was tied 33-33 at the break. Schaeffer (5-9) has now won two straight games.

Matthew Gingrich scored 16 points for Schaeffer and Bryce VanSchepen added 13.

Jayce Kiehne paced Fillmore Central with 18 points.

FILLMORE CENTRAL (61)

Jake Fishbaugher 8 P; Luke Hellickson 3 P; Chase Christianson 4 P; Jayce Kiehne 18 P; Bryce Corson 9 P, 2 3-PT; Dillon O’Connor 9 P, 2 3-PT; Will Parker 3 P; Gunner Benson 7 P, 1 3-PT.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (68)

Bryce VanSchepen 13 P, 1 3-PT; Cole Morgan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Matthew Gingrich 16 P, 1 3-PT; Micah Lahr 4 P; Levi Ouren 2 P; Aidan Kluth 8 P; Ethan VanSchepen 20 P, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: FC 33, SA 33.

Free throws: FC 10-14, SA 16-24.

Three-point goals: FC 5, SA 6.