Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 27, 2022 10:17 PM
Stewartville 67, Lourdes 38

STEWARTVILLE — Ayden Helder scored a game-high 18 points, while Miles Hettinger tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds to record the double-double as the Tigers (13-4, 9-1) stayed atop of the HVL standings.

Tegan Malone also finished in double figures for Stewartville, scoring 12 points to go along with six rebounds.

Nathan Renier led the way with nine, while Aidan Jahns added eight for the Eagles (4-12, 1-9).

Stewartville 67, Lourdes 38
LOURDES (38)
Nathan Renier 9 P; Luke Bigler 6 P, 2 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 8 P; Dillung Kullang 5 P; Cole Hafner 2 P; Sam Theobald 1 P; Nick Bowron 2 P; David Scully 2 P; Nick McCarthy 2 P.
STEWARTVILLE (67)
Parker Wangen 5 P, 3 R; Henry Tschetter 2 P, 1 R; Brady Pickett 5 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Tegan Malone 12 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Miles Hettinger 17 P, 13 R; Ayden Helder 18 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Eli Klavetter 2 R; Alex Larson 8 P, 3 R; Mateo Anderson 1 R.
Halftime: STEW 33, LOUR 25.
Free throws: LOUR 9-21, STEW 15-22.
Three-point goals: LOUR 2, STEW 4.
Notes: Stewartville is 13-4 overall, 9-1 in the HVL; Lourdes is 4-12 and 1-9.

