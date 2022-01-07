Rochester boys basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Winona 64, Century 56

Jasper Hedin poured in 30 points to lead Winona past Century 84-56 in Big Nine Conference play on Thursday.

Hedin also pulled down six rebounds.

"Jasper Hedin took over the game for Winona and was very difficult to defend," Century coach Jacob Vetter said.

Century (4-5, 2-3 Big Nine) trailed by eight early, but pulled within three at the half. The host Panthers took the lead in the second half before Hedin helped the Winhawks regain the lead and pull away late.

"Second half we came out strong and were able to get a lead but ran out of gas and Winona was able to gain the advantage," Vetter said.

Tait Deedrick led a trio of Century players in double figures with 12 points. Caleb Bancroft had 11 points and eight rebounds and Jaden Wysocki had 10 points and eight rebounds.

WINONA (64)

Bryan Cassellius 13 P, 1 3-PT; Jasper Hedin 30 P, 6 R, 3 3-PT; Shane Scharmach 4 P, 1 3-PT; Marcus Winter 5 P, 1 3-PT; Charlie Vandeberg 8 P, 2 3-PT; Wesley Wollan 4 P, 1 3-PT.

CENTURY (56)

Jub Ogak 9 P; Jaden Wysocki 10 P, 8 R, 2 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ethan Wills 8 P, 2 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 11 P, 8 R; Ryan Ohm 2 P; Luke Kottom 4 P.

Halftime: WIN 30, CENT 27.

Free throws: WIN 19-27, CENT 2-6.

Three-point goals: WIN 9, CENT 6.

