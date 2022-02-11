Rochester boys basketball results for Thursday, Reb. 10, 2022

Century 65, Northfield 52

Jaden Wysocki had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and he also had six blocked shots to help Century collected a solid 62-52 home victory over Northfield on Thursday in Big Nine Conference play.

Shaun Wysocki, Jaden's younger brother, led the the Panthers with 17 points while Carter Poncelet chipped in with nine points. Ben Johnson helped spark the Century defense with a couple of big steals.

Century (10-9, 8-7 Big Nine) led 25-19 at the break and coach Jacob Vetter said "great overall team energy and defense" in the second half allowed the Panthers to maintain the double digit lead.

Austin Koep led Northfield with 22 points.

The Panthers have another home game on Friday when they host Faribault at 7:30 p.m.

NORTHFIELD (52)

Ian Stanton 12 P, 1 3-PT; Tate Journell 2 P; Austin Koep 22 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; JJ Gustina 11 P, 1 3-PT; Dominic DiMaggio 5 P.

CENTURY (65)

Teddy Collins 5 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Poncelet 9 P; Ben Johnson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jaden Wysocki 13 P, 10 R, 1 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Wills 3 P, 1 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 2 P; Shaun Wysocki 17 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Luke Kottom 6 P.

Halftime: CENT 25, NFLD 19.

Free throws: NFLD 15-21, CENT 12-19.

Three-point goals: NFLD 3, CENT 7.

