Rochester boys basketball results for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

Century 68, Austin 65

Century made an eye-popping 15 3-pointers and held Austin to just 22 points in the second half to take its home opener over the Packers.

Jub Ogak (six) and Jaden Wysocki (five) combined for 11 of those 15 3's with Wysocki — a Minot State University commit — finishing with 25 points to lead all scorers. Ogak scored 22 and recorded five rebounds, while Tait Deedrick chipped in 14 for the Panthers (3-2, 2-1).

"Great team win in our home opener," Century coach Jacob Vetter said. "The defensive effort in the 2nd half was much improved as we held Austin to 22 points. We will look to build on the momentum as we head into the Rotary Tourney next week."

Gabe Manahan scored 20 points to lead Austin, which led 43-36 at the half.

AUSTIN (65)

Cham Okey 2 P; Gabe Manahan 20 P, 3 3-PT; Jack Lange 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jared Lillemon 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kaden Murley 10 P; Victor Idris 9 P; Manny Guy 6 P; Buai Duop 7 P.

CENTURY (68)

Jub Ogak 22 P, 5 R, 6 3-PT; Jaden Wysocki 25 P, 5 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 14 P, 4 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 5 P; Ryan Ohm 2 P.

Halftime: AUS 43, CENT 36.

Free throws: AUS 11-13, CENT 3-4.

Three-point goals: AUS 6, CENT 15.

John Marshall 56, Albert Lea 44

John Marshall took immediate control and never lost it as it toppled Albert Lea 56-44 in Big Nine Conference action.

JM built a 30-11 halftime lead.

Tyer Smith scored 17 points to lead the Rockets, who moved to 2-1 in the Big Nine and overall. Albert Lea is 0-3, 0-4. Logan Tuckner had 11 points and Johnny Tong 10.

JM struggled from the free throw line where it was just 9-for-22.

ALBERT LEA (33)

Buom Nhial 2 P; Jack Skinness 3 P; Drew Teeter 7 P; Jud Moller 5 P; Pal Wal 24 P, 2 3-PT; Logan Strom 4 P; Garang Dual 1 P.

JOHN MARSHALL (26)

Logan Tuckner 11 P, 1 3-PT; Hassan MOhammed 7 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Smith 17 P, 1 3-PT; Gunnar Dokken 3 P; Tiare Youhng 8 P, 1 3-PT; Johnny Tong 10 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: JM 30, AL 11.

Free throws: AL 3-8, JM 9-22.

Three-point goals: AL 2, JM 6.

Schaeffer Academy 69, Houston 45

Ethan VanSchepen finished just two rebounds shy of the double-double, recording 20 points and eight boards to help the Lions blow past the Hurricanes.

Evan Miller finished with 18 points, while Micah Lahr tallied eight points to go along with nine rebounds for Schaeffer.

Tanner Kubitz scored 17 to lead Houston.

HOUSTON (45)

Tanner Kubitz 17 P; Kenneth Grupe 1 P; Ethan Knutson 2 P; Morgan Rohweder 5 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Geiwitz 4 P; Maddox Rodriguez 4 P; Zach Olson 12 P, 1 3-PT.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (69)

Cole Morgan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Micah Lahr 8 P, 9 R; Jake Maynard 8 P, 1 3-PT; Toby Kluth 2 P; Evan Miller 18 P, 2 3-PT; Aidan Kluth 5 P; Minsoo Choung 2 P; Ethan VanSchepen 21 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: SA 35, HOU 18.

Free throws: HOU 7-10, SA 16-29.

Three-point goals: HOU 2, SA 5.