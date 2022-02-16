Rochester boys basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Lake City 82, Lourdes 52

Justin Wohlers scored a season-high 27 points to lead Lake City past Lourdes 82-52 in Hiawatha Valley League play on Tuesday.

Wohlers, a 6-foot-6 senior guard, had a pair of dunks as well as nailing five 3-pointers. Hunter Lorenson chipped in with 16 points for the Tigers.

Surging Lake City (17-3, 13-2 HVL) has now won seven straight games.

Aidan Jahns led Lourdes with 20 points. The Eagles are now 8-15, 3-10 in the HVL and Tuesday's loss snapped their two-game winning streak.

LAKE CITY (82)

Hunter Lorenson 16 P, 2 3-PT; Carson Matzke 2 P; Keegan Ryan 12 P; Zach Dather 3 P, 1 3-PT; Justin Wohlers 27 P, 5 3-PT; Owen Meyers 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lee Siewert 2 P; Jaden Shones 8 P; Ryan Heise 9 P, 1 3-PT.

LOURDES (52)

Nathan Renier 9 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Bigler 3 P, 1 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 20 P; Dillung Kullang 2 P; Sam Theobald 2 P; Nick Bowron 2 P; Jonathan O’Connell 2 P; Parker Dunham 5 P; Adam Selner 7 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: LC 46, LOUR 35.

Free throws: LC 4-6, LOUR 8-11.

Three-point goals: LC 10, LOUR 4.