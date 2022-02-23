SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 22, 2022 08:49 PM
Share

Goodhue 75, Lourdes 59

GOODHUE — Goodhue won for the sixth straight time and 11th time in 12 games, beating Lourdes 75-59 in the Hiawatha Valley League game.

Dayne Wojcik had 23 points and Will Opsahl 17 to lead the Wildcats, who improved to 10-6 in the HVL and 19-7 overall. Adam Poncelet chipped in 11 points.

Lourdes (4-11, 9-16) got 12 points from Aidan Jahns and 11 from Adam Selner.

Goodhue led 46-29 at halftime.

Goodhue 75, Lourdes 59
LOURDES (59)
Kin Berry 2 P; Nathan Renier 9 P; Luke Bigler 6 P, 2 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 12 P; Dillung Kullang 6 P; Sam Theobald 5 P, 1 3-PT; Nick Bowron 2 P; Parker Dunham 6 P; Adam Selner 11 P, 3 3-PT.
GOODHUE (75)
Justin Buck 7 P, 1 3-PT; Will Opsahl 17 P; Tyson Christensen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 11 P, 1 3-PT; Gavin Schafer 4 P; Dayne Wojcik 23 P, 1 3-PT; John Collins 4 P.
Halftime: GOOD 46, LOUR 29.
Free throws: LOUR 9-9, GOOD 5-6.
Three-point goals: LOUR 6, GOOD 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLROCHESTERPB PREP SCORES
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
February 22, 2022 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
February 22, 2022 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
MSHSL logo.jpg
Prep
St. Louis Park cancels remaining games with New Prague after alleged racist taunts
New Prague fans are accused of using racist taunts against students from Robbinsdale Cooper, as well
February 22, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Prep
State wrestling brackets: Kasson-Mantorville the No. 2 seed; Dover-Eyota unseeded
The KoMets will take on Mora High School in the quarterfinals on March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center. The Eagles begin their first state appearance since 2007 against No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
February 22, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports