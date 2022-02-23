Rochester boys basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Goodhue 75, Lourdes 59

GOODHUE — Goodhue won for the sixth straight time and 11th time in 12 games, beating Lourdes 75-59 in the Hiawatha Valley League game.

Dayne Wojcik had 23 points and Will Opsahl 17 to lead the Wildcats, who improved to 10-6 in the HVL and 19-7 overall. Adam Poncelet chipped in 11 points.

Lourdes (4-11, 9-16) got 12 points from Aidan Jahns and 11 from Adam Selner.

Goodhue led 46-29 at halftime.

LOURDES (59)

Kin Berry 2 P; Nathan Renier 9 P; Luke Bigler 6 P, 2 3-PT; Aidan Jahns 12 P; Dillung Kullang 6 P; Sam Theobald 5 P, 1 3-PT; Nick Bowron 2 P; Parker Dunham 6 P; Adam Selner 11 P, 3 3-PT.

GOODHUE (75)

Justin Buck 7 P, 1 3-PT; Will Opsahl 17 P; Tyson Christensen 7 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 11 P, 1 3-PT; Gavin Schafer 4 P; Dayne Wojcik 23 P, 1 3-PT; John Collins 4 P.

Halftime: GOOD 46, LOUR 29.

Free throws: LOUR 9-9, GOOD 5-6.

Three-point goals: LOUR 6, GOOD 4.