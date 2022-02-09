Rochester boys basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Century 65, Austin 61

AUSTIN — The Panthers collected their second win in a row, utilizing a balanced offensive attack to get past the Packers.

Shaun Wysocki led the way with 17 points, thanks to five made 3-pointers, while Jaden Wysocki finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Caleb Bancroft also scored 14 to go along with five rebounds and Luke Kottom chipped in eight for the Panthers (9-9, 7-7).

Cham Okey led Austin (9-10, 8-7) with 16 points, while Victor Idris scored 15.

CENTURY (65)

Teddy Collins 4 P; Carter Poncelet 2 P, 3 R; Ben Johnson 2 R; Jaden Wysocki 14 P, 8 R; Tait Deedrick 3 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Ethan Wills 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 14 P, 5 R; Shaun Wysocki 17 P, 1 R, 5 3-PT; Luke Kottom 8 P, 1 R.

AUSTIN (61)

Cham Okey 16 P, 4 R, 3 3-PT; Gage Manahan 5 P, 4 R; Jack Lang 9 P, 1 R, 3 3-PT; Jared Lillemon 3 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Kaden Murley 2 P, 4 R; Victor Idris 15 P, 6 R; Manny Guy 4 P, 2 R; A’triel Terry 7 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: CENT 33, AUS 31.

Free throws: CENT 4-8, AUS 5-14.

Three-point goals: CENT 7, AUS 8.

Mayo 61, Mankato East 49

The Spartans (10-9, 7-8) used a team-best 22 points from Makuei Riek to knock off a talented East team.

Yaih Marial added 13 points for a Mayo offense that saw just four score on the night. But a spirited defense was the difference for Mayo.

"Our kids really came out and played aggressive defense all game long," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "I am very proud of them for that. We beat a very good Mankato East team tonight."

BJ Omot scored a game-high 25 points for East.

MANKATO EAST (49)

Jalen Hayes 2 P; Puolrah Gong 7 P, 1 3-PT; BJ Omot 25 P, 2 3-PT; Jacob Eggert 6 P; Carson Schweim 9 P, 3 3-PT.

MAYO (61)

Jayson Knoepke 2 P; Makuei Riek 22 P, 2 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 4 P; Yaih Marial 13 P; Sawyer Markham 8 P, 2 3-PT; Alex Gyarmaty 6 P; Kole Forsthoffer 6 P.

Halftime: MAYO 32, EAST 18.

Free throws: EAST 5-5, MAYO 11-13.

Three-point goals: EAST 6, MAYO 2.

Caledonia 77, Lourdes 65

Lourdes played the No. 1-ranked team in Class AA even for the first half before Caledonia went on to pull out a 77-65 non-conference victory on Tuesday.

The game was tied 43-43 at the break.

Jackson Koepke knocked down six 3-pointers and tallied 27 points to pace Caledonia (18-1) while Eli King added 19 points.

Parker Dunham had a big game for Lourdes as he made four 3-pointers, scored 26 points and had 11 rebounds. Aidan Jahns added 13 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (6-14).

CALEDONIA (77)

Chris Peiper 10 P; Eli King 19 P, 2 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 27 P, 6 3-PT; Ja’shon Simpson 12 P; Brett Schultz 2 P; Thane Meiners 7 P, 1 3-PT.

LOURDES (65)

Nathan Renier 10 P, 4 R; Luke Bigler 2 P, 1 R; Aidan Jahns 13 P, 6 R; Dillung Kullang 2 P, 5 R; Cole Hafner 1 R; Sam Theobald 3 P, 1 3-PT; Nick Bowron 2 P, 1 R; Parker Dunham 26 P, 11 R, 4 3-PT; Adam Selner 7 P, 1 R, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: CAL 43, LOUR 43.

Free throws: CAL 11-16, LOUR 14-22.

Three-point goals: CAL 9, LOUR 7.