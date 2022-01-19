SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Rochester boys basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 18, 2022 09:36 PM
Century 52, John Marshall 44

Century used a big second half to rally past rusty John Marshall 52-44.

The host Panthers (7-5, 5-3 Big Nine) trailed 27-19 at the half before picking up the pace.

"Second-half defensive energy fueled a big run for the Panthers early in the second half," Century coach Jacob Vetter said.

Jaden Wysocki led a balanced Century attack with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Luke Kottom and Caleb Bancroft chipped in from the post position with nine and eight points and they both pulled down five rebounds.

The Rockets (4-4, 2-4 Big Nine) were playing their first game in 11 days. Logan Tuckner led JM with 20 points and six rebounds, Tiare Young had 11 points and Tyler Smith had 10 points and six rebounds.

JM will play at Austin at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Century plays at Mankato West on Saturday afternoon.

JOHN MARSHALL (44)
Logan Tuckner 20 P, 6 R, 4 3-PT; Tyler Smith 10 P, 6 R; Tiare Youhng 11 P; Zach Ladu 3 P, 1 3-PT.
CENTURY (52)
Jub Ogak 7 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Carter Poncelet 2 P; Jaden Wysocki 11 P, 5 R, 4 A, 2 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Wills 3 P, 1 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 8 P, 5 R; Ryan Ohm 7 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Luke Kottom 9 P, 5 R.
Halftime: JM 27, CENT 19.
Free throws: JM 7-9, CENT 4-10.
Three-point goals: JM 5, CENT 6.

Mayo 71, Northfield 62

Mayo had three players with 18 or more points in a 71-62 victory over Northfield in Big Nine Conference play.

The loss snapped a four-game losing streak for the Spartans (5-6, 2-5 Big Nine).

Makuei Riek (24 points), KaiRee Gadson (20) and Yaih Marial (18) combined to score 64 of Mayo's 71 points. Riek hit a trio of 3-pointers and Gadson added two.

The Spartans led 35-24 at the half.

"We did a good job defensively versus a solid Northfield team," Mayo coach Braden Markham said. "We moved the ball well offensively to get ourselves good looks at the basket."

Soren Richardson paced Northfield (6-5, 4-4 Big Nine) with 16 points.

NORTHFIELD (62)
Tate Journell 6 P, 2 3-PT; Austin Koep 6 P; JJ Gustina 16 P, 1 3-PT; Dominic DiMaggio 4 P; Jake Balvin 3 P, 3 3-PT; Soren Richardson 16 P, 2 3-PT; Trey Schlaak 11 P.
MAYO (71)
Makuei Riek 24 P, 3 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Yaih Marial 18 P; KaiRee Gadson 20 P, 2 3-PT; Alex Gyarmaty 2 P; Kole Forsthoffer 2 P.
Halftime: MAYO 35, NFLD 24.
Free throws: NFLD 8-15, MAYO 3-7.
Three-point goals: NFLD 8, MAYO 6.

Schaeffer Academy 64, Alden-Conger 44

Matthew Gringrich had a huge game with 27 points and 12 rebounds as Schaeffer Academy halted a four-game losing streak with a 64-44 non-conference win over Alden-Conger.

Gringrich knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to his big offensive night.

Ethan VanSchepen chipped in with 16 points for Schaeffer and Bryce VanSchepen added 10.

The Lions improve to 4-9 with the win while Alden-Conger drops to 2-9.

ALDEN-CONGER (44)
No stats provided.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (64)
Bryce VanSchepen 10 P, 2 3-PT; Cole Morgan 2 P; Matthew Gingrich 27 P, 12 R, 5 3-PT; Levi Ouren 2 P; Aidan Kluth 6 P; Minsoo Choung 1 P; Ethan VanSchepen 16 P.
Halftime: SA 41, AC 30.
Free throws: AC 6-9, SA 7-11.
Three-point goals: AC na, SA 7.

