Rochester boys basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 25, 2022 09:24 PM
Mayo 91, Albert Lea 44

Makuei Riek scored 28 points and hit seven 3-pointers in Mayo’s 91-44 win over Albert Lea in Big Nine Conference action.

KaiRee Gadson added 13 points for the Spartans, who moved to 4-6 in the Big Nine and 7-7 overall. Twelve different Mayo players scored.

“t was nice to get a win at home tonight,” Mayo coach Braden Markham said. “The guys competed on both ends of the floor.”

Mayo led 53-24 at intermission.

Mayo 91, Albert Lea 44
ALBERT LEA (44)
Tanner Conn 3 P, 1 3-PT; Buom Nhial 1 P; Jack Skinness 2 P; Drew Teeter 17 P, 4 3-PT; Jacob Skinness 6 P, 0 3-PT; Jud Moller 2 P; Josh Guen 4 P, 0 3-PT; Pal Wal 5 P, 0 3-PT; Logan Strom 1 P; Garang Dual 3 P.
MAYO (91)
Makuei Riek 28 P, 7 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sawyer Markham 10 P, 2 3-PT; Rees Grimsrud 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lebron See-Stadstad 5 P, 0 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 13 P; Brig Poppe 2 P; Mas’ud Ghedi 2 P; Jamal Beale 4 P; Alex Gyarmaty 2 P; Michael Ellingson 4 P; Kole Forsthoffer 11 P.
Halftime: MAYO 53, AL 24.
Free throws: AL 11-19, MAYO 12-16.
Three-point goals: AL 5, MAYO 11.

Northfield 53, John Marshall 48

Northfield built a 16-point halftime lead, then hung on to beat John Marshall 53-48 in Big Nine Conference action.

Soren Richardson poured in 26 points for the Raiders, who are 6-4 in the league and 8-5 overall. JM is 3-5, 5-6.

Tyler Smith paced JM with 21 points. Logan Tuckner had 10 and Zach Ladu eight.

Northfield 53, John Marshall 48
NORTHFIELD (36)
Tate Journell 7 P; Austin Koep 9 P; JJ Gustina 2 P; Dominic DiMaggio 4 P; Jake Balvin 3 P, 1 3-PT; Soren Richardson 26 P, 3 3-PT; Trey Schlaak 2 P.
JOHN MARSHALL (20)
Logan Tuckner 10 P; Tyler Smith 21 P, 1 3-PT; Gunnar Dokken 4 P; Tiare Youhng 2 P; Johnny Tong 3 P, 1 3-PT; Zach Ladu 8 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: JM 28, NFLD 17.
Free throws: NFLD 12-15, JM 6-6.
Three-point goals: NFLD 4, JM 3.

